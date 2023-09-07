09/05/2023

On December 13, 1941, a daughter was born to Rev. and Mrs. John A. McKenry, Jr. in Lynchburg, Virginia. Eighty-one years later, Elizabeth McKenry Adams passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023 after a long and brave battle with cancer. I know this will bring sadness to the many people her life has touched over the years, but she would (and did!) remind you all to "Be Happy!" Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, John (Jack) and James (Jim) McKenry. She is survived by her husband, Carl H. Adams; stepson, Hank Adams of Lynchburg; her sister, Natalie Callis of New Jersey; and a loving group of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Elizabeth graduated from George Washington High School and Averett College in Danville, Virginia. She pursued varied and interesting careers throughout her life including Certified Dental Assistant, buyer for Foresco Lighting Co in Illinois, owner of Simply Cross Stitch Shop in Boonesboro and owner of Nana's Cottage Bed and Breakfast in Bedford. In later life, she worked and taught at Backstitches Yarn Shop in Forest. Elizabeth's sister Natalie expresses her heartfelt love and gratitude to all the family, friends and caregivers who rallied to her "beautiful sister's" side during her illness. It truly was a loving village of support, and she and Elizabeth's husband Carl are forever grateful.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Hill United Methodist Church on September 11, 2023 at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a luncheon in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church would be greatly appreciated: 106 Oakridge Blvd. Lynchburg, Virginia 24502.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.