Adventures of a gamer girl: Video game parallels to the real world, and what I have been playing to keep me sane

Real-world scenarios also are available, and players can watch the world react, including spreading fake news, which was added in the latest update. Airports close, travel is restricted, ports close, scientists and officials scramble to find a cure or stop the spread — sound familiar yet?

Hearing about COVID-19 and watching the way the virus has spread has made me think of picking up this game again. The virus scenarios in the game are interesting because viruses can mutate without the player spending points to add mutations.

According to a report from CBS News, mobile downloads of the game skyrocketed around the beginning of March as news of the virus spread. The outlets said it topped the Apple games charts that week.

Ndemic Creations released the following statement on its website:

“The Coronavirus outbreak in China is deeply concerning and we’ve received a lot of questions from players and the media.