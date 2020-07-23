Adventures of a gamer girl: Video game parallels to the real world, and what I have been playing to keep me sane

Husband: “I am going to go prepare for what’s coming.”
Wife: “You going to play ‘Plague Inc.?’”
Husband: “Nope. ‘Division 2.’”
Can’t say I blame my husband on that one. Both games illustrate the spread of viruses and what could happen when they are not controlled. And it is not hard to see the parallels between the content and what is happening in real life.
While most people use games to escape real life and see what would happen in fictional scenarios, I can’t help but notice how similar the virtual world and real world are becoming.
Let’s start with “Plague Inc.”
According to the website of the game’s maker, Ndemic Creations, “Plague Inc. is a unique mix of high strategy and realistic simulation which lets players create and control a global plague whilst adapting against everything humanity can do to defend itself.”
For those not familiar with the game, it is exactly what it sounds like. Players create illnesses (virus, bacteria, fungus, etc.) to try and destroy humanity. As the game continues, players can watch as their plague spreads and mutates, by itself or through spending points, to help it move through the population faster and thwart scientists from finding a cure.
Real-world scenarios also are available, and players can watch the world react, including spreading fake news, which was added in the latest update. Airports close, travel is restricted, ports close, scientists and officials scramble to find a cure or stop the spread — sound familiar yet?
Hearing about COVID-19 and watching the way the virus has spread has made me think of picking up this game again. The virus scenarios in the game are interesting because viruses can mutate without the player spending points to add mutations.
According to a report from CBS News, mobile downloads of the game skyrocketed around the beginning of March as news of the virus spread. The outlets said it topped the Apple games charts that week.
Ndemic Creations released the following statement on its website:
“The Coronavirus outbreak in China is deeply concerning and we’ve received a lot of questions from players and the media.
“Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks. We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalising serious real-world issues. This has been recognized by the CDC and other leading medical organizations around the world. However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities.”
So then what happens when the virus takes over and the whole world breaks down into chaos?
Enter: “The Division.”
The premise of this game is that a terrorist group has unleashed a smallpox-like virus on the world. The virus becomes a global pandemic and can be spread on money, and — having been released around Christmas time — it causes complete devastation.
“The Division 2,” which my husband, myself and some friends have been playing, is set in Washington, D.C., after it has been evacuated. The current president is presumed dead — you can find the wreck of Air Force One in the city as you explore.
There have been severe quarantines, much like what has happened in China and Italy, and groups have arisen to take over what is left of the world.
Players are agents with high-tech gear trying to restore order and reestablish the “network.” Agents also are protecting civilian settlements that have risen from the ashes of the former city.
I have enjoyed exploring and running through the missions, as a military veteran myself and a native of the Washington, D.C. area, it is a game of nostalgia. The city is very much laid out like the real D.C. and the decaying landmarks are surreal. It also is satisfying to play a tech-advanced soldier and save people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.