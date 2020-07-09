Podcast invites community for coffee with curators of Riverviews Artspace

When the pandemic closed the gallery, Riverviews Artspace created virtual online exhibition catalogs where visitors could view artists’ featured work from home. Accompanying an artist’s work is usually the artist’s statement, Weston said, but oftentimes that statement barely begins to scratch the surface of an artist’s full experiences, inspirations, process and purpose.

“I think this podcast will allow people to see artists as more than just what their artist statement says, which is usually just a really brief statement about that one body of work, when a lot of our artists have all these experiences, and all this knowledge, and all these quirks that you may not pick up without having a conversation with them,” Weston said.

Artists were asked a few main questions in the first podcast: What their experience was like living through COVID-19 restrictions and social unrest; how work was going amidst current events; whether their focus had shifted in response to circumstances; and how they envision the future. Each artist responded in very different ways, Marcy and Weston said.