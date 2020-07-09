Podcast invites community for coffee with curators of Riverviews Artspace

Riverviews Artspace in Lynchburg is branching out to a new medium for connecting with its community: a podcast called “Coffee with Curators.”
“Coffee with Curators” is Riverviews Artspace’s first venture into the world of podcasts. Hosted by curators Meg Weston and Brooke Marcy, with production assistance from the organization’s other team members, the podcast invites audiences to get to know featured artists, offers artists more exposure if their exhibitions were cut short because of coronavirus shutdowns, and delves deeper than the artist’s statement accompanying their works.
Marcy and Weston grab coffee together almost daily, and decided to bring the relaxing and casual atmosphere of conversation over coffee to their community as social distancing limits in-person contact.
“We’re big coffee drinkers here, so we had to get that coffee in there somehow. How great to sit down with a cup of coffee and chat with an artist?” Marcy said.
The first podcasts were recorded with Marcy and Weston in separate rooms — social distancing compliant — speaking with their guest artists via Zoom. The first episode dropped in June.
Eight artists ranging in age from their 30s to 70s, who use a variety of mediums and come from across Virginia, as well as New York and Washington, D.C., participated. The podcast allowed artists to expand beyond their exhibitions, which were cut short by coronavirus pandemic closures.
When the pandemic closed the gallery, Riverviews Artspace created virtual online exhibition catalogs where visitors could view artists’ featured work from home. Accompanying an artist’s work is usually the artist’s statement, Weston said, but oftentimes that statement barely begins to scratch the surface of an artist’s full experiences, inspirations, process and purpose.
“I think this podcast will allow people to see artists as more than just what their artist statement says, which is usually just a really brief statement about that one body of work, when a lot of our artists have all these experiences, and all this knowledge, and all these quirks that you may not pick up without having a conversation with them,” Weston said.
Artists were asked a few main questions in the first podcast: What their experience was like living through COVID-19 restrictions and social unrest; how work was going amidst current events; whether their focus had shifted in response to circumstances; and how they envision the future. Each artist responded in very different ways, Marcy and Weston said.
“It’s fascinating to hear how everybody is handling the different quarantine, the isolation, the social unrest, everybody is handling it in of course a very different manner,” Marcy said. “Then again, there are some similarities, too, so it’s very interesting, listening to eight people from all over eight different ages speak about what they’re doing and how they’re handling the current climate.”
When asked about how she is handling the current climate in the U.S., painter Ann Chenoweth recalled living through other difficult times in history, such as the Vietnam War, the recession and 9/11.
“We survived lots of things,” Chenoweth said in the first podcast. “I know that we’ll get through this.”
Upheaval from the pandemic and social turmoil are influencing Chenoweth’s work and ideas, she said. Climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the United Nations touched her.
“It kind of changed what I wanted to do with my work,” Chenoweth said. “I’ve been very involved with painting nature, and painting figures, and painting combinations of interiors and outside, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m on track to doing some kind of statement work.’ It’s been in the background, but maybe it should be more in the foreground now.”
Looking forward, Chenoweth told Marcy and Weston she hopes to use her art both as a form of self-care and activism for things she believes in.
“I think art can make a very strong point,” she said. “It doesn’t have to hammer. A lot of times when you speak too loudly, people don’t listen. Sometimes whispering is the best. Sometimes persistence is the best. I see myself persisting. Art can be a voice, and I’d like to think I can be a stronger voice with art.”
Weston and Marcy also discuss artistic processes with each individual artist.
Riverviews Artspace reopened July 3 with a colorful exhibition of paintings and collages from local artist Michael Mewborn, who may be featured in an August podcast. With some restrictions and health measures still in place, the building has limited crowd capacity. The exhibition will be offered for viewing online to reach a wider audience from the comfort of their homes.
Even if business opens and proceeds as usual once more, Weston and Marcy said they may continue the podcast series if there is enough interest. The experience has been new to them, but rewarding and fun, they said. They are also curious to see how art will be impacted by the major events of 2020, and the podcast is a way to document and follow what Marcy thinks may alter the course of some artists’ work.
“[Through] all of these experiences, I think we’re going to be seeing art take a shift,” Marcy said. “What that shift will be, I don’t know, but I think there’s going to be some really exciting art in the future. From what we’ve heard on the podcast, artists are shifting their focus about their work. I think we’re going to see sort of a new wave in the art world come out of this.”
