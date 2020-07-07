Virginia Center for the Creative Arts buys Mt. San Angelo property from Sweet Briar College

“We are grateful to Sweet Briar College, which has made the property available to us for 42 years, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be in a position to make Mt. San Angelo our permanent home — across the street from our long-time partner. This partnership has strengthened both institutions over the years, and VCCA looks forward to continuing this relationship,” said VCCA Executive Director Kevin O’Halloran in the release.

Although the retreat is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Halloran said VCCA will be busy in the next several months making improvements to the buildings and grounds to welcome fellows back in 2021, its 50th anniversary year.

VCCA is one of the few artist residencies in the country affiliated with an institution of higher learning, according to the release. VCCA fellows in residence have full access to the recreational and cultural opportunities provided by the college and the artists themselves often provide cultural opportunities to students and the Sweet Briar community.

“The arts are at the heart of the liberal arts tradition at Sweet Briar,” Woo said in the release.

Woo said in an interview VCCA owning the land is beneficial to its fundraising outreach and puts them in better position to conduct renovations to facilities.