Community notes for Aug. 2, 2020

Beginning Aug. 3, Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) will adopt the following safety plan to provide curbside food assistance, financial aid, clothing and New Tomorrows services: Food assistance will be provided by curbside drive-through delivery from 9 a.m. until noon Mondays and Fridays in the LCM parking lot at 13157 Old Moneta Road in Moneta. Financial aid, clothing support and New Tomorrows services will be provided by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays. Call (540) 297-3214 to schedule appointments. Clothing support will be available without an appointment from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays. There will be a 20-minute limit for clothing shopping.
Arts group calls for artists to paint storm drains
Whenever it rains, all the water — and whatever else is in the drain, including trash, oil, gasoline, and natural debris — is carried directly to the James River. To raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains in keeping the James River clean, Lynchburg Water Resources and the James River Council for the Arts and Humanities (JRCAH) are inviting artists to submit designs for storm drain art in downtown Lynchburg.
Six locations have been selected near Miller Park in Lynchburg and artists are invited to submit paintable designs that embody the following themes: stormwater pollution: “Only Rain Down the Drain;” environmental protection: “Why clean water is important for everyone;” “We’re all in this together;” James River/Lynchburg Ecosystem: Local wildlife/habitat, natural beauty; community connection; and Lynchburg local history.
Entries must be submitted by Aug. 30. For more information visit: www.jamesriverarts.net/storm-drain-art-project.
Back to School Care Fair announced
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Sixth Annual Back to School Care Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, 2402 Atherholt Rd., Lynchburg. Johnson Health Center is a nonprofit, independent, Federally Qualified Health Center serving Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell.
The drive-thru backpack distribution event aims to limit any risk of exposure to staff and attendees. Child must be present to receive supplies. While supplies last.
Event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. For additional information, call Taylor Cooke at (434) 929-1400 ext. 1939.
— From staff reports
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!