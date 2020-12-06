Community Notes for Dec. 6, 2020

Girls on the Run recognized by HHS
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recognized Girls on the Run of Central Virginia as a National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champion.
The NYSS, released in September 2019, called for a national strategy to increase youth sports participation, with actionable strategies to increase participation in youth sports, increase awareness of the benefits of youth sports participation, monitor and evaluate youth sports participation, and recruit and engage volunteers in youth sports programming, according to a news release.
The recognition means Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has demonstrated its support of youth sports and commitment to the NYSS vision
“We know children who obtain regular physical activity gain important physical and mental health benefits, which are more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS, said in the release. “I’m thrilled to acknowledge the work of the NYSS Champions who are furthering the mission of the NYSS and helping to foster a lifelong love of sports and physical activity for our nation’s youth.”
12th annual Festival of Trees underway in Bedford
Bedford’s 12th annual Festival of Trees event will be held through Jan. 3 at the Bedford Area Welcome Center at 816 Burks Hill Road.
This year’s theme is “Christmas through the Decades,” and local businesses and organizations have decorated 25 trees. Visitors to the welcome center can vote for their favorites for $1; proceeds go to charity.
The Festival of Trees is free to attend. Trees can be viewed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
COVID-19-related safety guidelines will be in place. Visits with Santa, craft activities and refreshments will not be offered this year, although the scavenger hunt will take place.
Drive-thru Santa events set for Campbell libraries
The Campbell County Public Library will hold two more drive-thru Santa Claus events this month.
The events will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at the Timbrook Library.
“This will be a traditional drive-thru style, with your family staying in their vehicle for our holiday cheer. We are keeping this event classic, and Santa is the one and only attraction to help keep the traffic flow moving,” the library system said in a news release.
The events are weather permitting; would-be visitors can check social media pages or call the libraries for updates.
Safe Surfin’, Girl Scouts team up on internet safety
The nonprofit Safe Surfin’ Foundation, which is dedicated to internet safety awareness and education, announced it has joined the Girl Scout Nation’s Capital Program Partners.
Among other benefits, the partnership means the foundation’s mission and program will be shared with Girl Scout leaders globally, and a Girl Scout badge for internet safety will be available to scouts.
The Floyd-based Safe Surfin’ Foundation began in 2000 to support educational activities of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the regional Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
World Help sees record donations, seeks volunteers
Forest-based humanitarian organization World Help said Tuesday it has seen the largest influx of donations this year that it has ever received, including hygiene kits, stretchers, exam tables and more.
But, noting that Dec. 1 was “Giving Tuesday,” a day to raise awareness of donating to charities and other nonprofits, the organization asked for more help — specifically volunteers to help count, sort and package supplies heading overseas.
World Help ships millions of dollars worth of supplies to Haiti, Zimbabwe, Guatemala and other countries each year from its Central Virginia distribution center.
For more information on volunteering, visit world help.net/volunteer or call (800) 541-6691.
City schools taking applications for science scholarship
For the third year, Lynchburg City Schools is offering a $30,000 scholarship to a senior in the division who plans to pursue a degree in a science or engineering-related field at a four-year accredited institution.
The Excellence in Science scholarship is sponsored by BWX Technologies, Framatome, the DTE Energy Foundation, Lee and Sharon Ainslie, David and Judy Frantz, and Charles and Mary Jane Pryor.
Applicants must submit a written application, a letter of interest, three letters of recommendation, an official transcript and participate in an interview with the selection committee.
Applications are being accepted now through Jan. 15. Seniors at E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools can pick up an application at the schools’ counseling offices.
