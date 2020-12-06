Community Notes for Dec. 6, 2020

This year’s theme is “Christmas through the Decades,” and local businesses and organizations have decorated 25 trees. Visitors to the welcome center can vote for their favorites for $1; proceeds go to charity.

The Festival of Trees is free to attend. Trees can be viewed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

COVID-19-related safety guidelines will be in place. Visits with Santa, craft activities and refreshments will not be offered this year, although the scavenger hunt will take place.

Drive-thru Santa events set for Campbell libraries

The Campbell County Public Library will hold two more drive-thru Santa Claus events this month.

The events will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at the Timbrook Library.

“This will be a traditional drive-thru style, with your family staying in their vehicle for our holiday cheer. We are keeping this event classic, and Santa is the one and only attraction to help keep the traffic flow moving,” the library system said in a news release.