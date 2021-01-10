Community notes for Jan. 10, 2021

UL professor to offer COVID-19 mapping workshopA University of Lynchburg professor will offer a free online COVID-19 mapping workshop from 7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The workshop by David Perault, professor of environmental sciences and sustainability, will be titled “Mapping a Pandemic: Using Geospatial Technologies to Track and Understand the Spread of COVID-19.”

“The workshop will answer questions such as: How do scientists and public health officials use maps to show and analyze the spread of infectious diseases? What techniques do researchers use to assess trends and predict hotspots? And, how is your locality doing in flattening the curve?” the university said in a news release.

“With cases still on the increase, holiday travel, and different jurisdictions and localities implementing varying preventative strategies, the use of geospatial tools to visualize how and where resulting impacts are occurring is invaluable,” Perault said in the news release. “And now that vaccines are in use, we can map and track their effectiveness in reducing the pandemic outbreak.”