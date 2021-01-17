Community notes for Jan. 18, 2021

Initiated in 1992 by the Virginia General Assembly, VHCF is a nonprofit partnership “with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians.”

A new website that launched this month aims to bring everything people want to know about Wintergreen, Nelson County’s resort community, to one place.

According to a news release, the new Wintergreen Property Owners Association’s website, at wtgpoa.org, provides a complete picture of the community spanning more than 11,000 acres in Central Virginia and its various different clubs and services.

“Aggregating all of this into one useful website was the goal. It wasn’t easy, but the result has turned out not only to be very useful, but it also tells a powerful and compelling story that celebrates this very special place,” Jay Roberts, executive director of the Wintergreen Property Owners Association, said in the release.