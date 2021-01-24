Community notes for Jan. 25, 2021

This month, 10 finalists will be chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on “creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression,” the news release states.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, anyone 18 and older can vote for their favorite art online. The top three vote-getters will get prizes: $500 for first place, $200 for second and $150 for third.

Official contest rules are available by emailing melissawatkins@comcast.net.

Nelson businesses donate to food pantry

Nelson 151 member businesses together donated more than $5,600 to the Nelson County Pantry as part of their 12 Days of Christmas giving campaign.

The pantry is a nonprofit providing assistance to food-insecure residents. Nelson 151 is a craft beverage-centric business organization representing six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and a distillery located along scenic Virginia 151 in Nelson County.