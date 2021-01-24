Community notes for Jan. 25, 2021

‘Change for Change’ meter money goes to nonprofit
Money collected from the “Change for Change” meters program was recently distributed to a Lynchburg nonprofit.
Interfaith Outreach on Jan. 11 received $4,000, of which $1,000 was collected over the past four months via the eight bright-green, refurbished parking meters in downtown Lynchburg and Boonsboro where donors can deposit coins.
The remaining $3,000 came from corporate partners: Schewel Home, Bank of the James, Captrust, NB Handy, and BB&T Scott & Stringfellow.
Plans to add two more meters are underway: one on the Blackwater Creek Trail at the Woodland entrance and one on Main Street once downtown construction is complete, according to Libby Fitzgerald, a Lynchburg resident who is one of the community members behind the project.
Black History Month art contest underway
The seventh annual UScellular Black History Month Art Contest is underway, in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lynchburg members are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities,” according to a UScellular news release.
This month, 10 finalists will be chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on “creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression,” the news release states.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, anyone 18 and older can vote for their favorite art online. The top three vote-getters will get prizes: $500 for first place, $200 for second and $150 for third.
Official contest rules are available by emailing melissawatkins@comcast.net.
Nelson businesses donate to food pantry
Nelson 151 member businesses together donated more than $5,600 to the Nelson County Pantry as part of their 12 Days of Christmas giving campaign.
The pantry is a nonprofit providing assistance to food-insecure residents. Nelson 151 is a craft beverage-centric business organization representing six wineries, four breweries, three cideries and a distillery located along scenic Virginia 151 in Nelson County.
“The pandemic has only exacerbated the already significant community reliance on Nelson County Pantry and thus we felt that it was an important and timely opportunity to support such a vital community partner. Our hope is that this financial assistance will allow Nelson County Pantry to expand operations and serve even more neighbors as we move into 2021,” Lindsay Dorrier III, president of Nelson 151, said in a news release.
Nelson 151 members include Afton Mountain Vineyards, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Brewing Tree Beer Company, Bryant’s Small Batch Cider, Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery, Hill Top Berry Farm & Winery, Silverback Distillery, Valley Road Vineyards, Veritas Vineyard & Winery and Wild Wolf Brewing Company. The group’s website is nelson151.com.
Separately, another Nelson County company announced it is donating to the Nelson County Pantry to ensure every family in need receives an Easter ham for the holiday in Nelson and Amherst counties, according to a company spokesperson.
Arrington-based California Sidecar’s employees also will help pack up and distribute hams and food boxes in late March.
California Sidecar converts motorcycles into three-wheeled “trikes,” according to its website.