Community notes for Nov. 1, 2020

Campbell library accepting ornament submissions

The Campbell County Public Library System is encouraging kids and teenagers to submit ornaments, one of which will be chosen to send to the governor’s Executive Mansion and put on display.

Other ornaments submitted will be used as decoration in the library, the county said in a news release.

Those interested should drop off their ornaments at a Campbell County library branch between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Contest guidelines can be found here: https://campbellcountylibraries.org/ornamentcontest/

Amazement Square raffle goes virtual

Amazement Square’s biggest annual fundraiser is going virtual this year, yet another event impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ugly Bug Ball will be a virtual raffle with a grand prize of a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. Additional prizes will be a 14-karat white gold pendant from Fink’s Jewelers and two “33 chairs” from Moore & Giles, according to a news release from Amazement Square.