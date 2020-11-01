Community notes for Nov. 1, 2020

Campbell library accepting ornament submissions
The Campbell County Public Library System is encouraging kids and teenagers to submit ornaments, one of which will be chosen to send to the governor’s Executive Mansion and put on display.
Other ornaments submitted will be used as decoration in the library, the county said in a news release.
Those interested should drop off their ornaments at a Campbell County library branch between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Contest guidelines can be found here: https://campbellcountylibraries.org/ornamentcontest/
Amazement Square raffle goes virtual
Amazement Square’s biggest annual fundraiser is going virtual this year, yet another event impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Ugly Bug Ball will be a virtual raffle with a grand prize of a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. Additional prizes will be a 14-karat white gold pendant from Fink’s Jewelers and two “33 chairs” from Moore & Giles, according to a news release from Amazement Square.
The event runs through Nov. 19 and winners will be announced Nov. 20. Entries are $250 each and can be made at www.amazmentsquare.org/car, by mailed check, or in person at Amazement Square.
The children’s museum downtown closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, although it offered programs online. Although it reopened in mid-June, it is operating at a $390,000 deficit, according to the news release.
United Way 2-1-1 center accredited
The United Way of Central Virginia’s 2-1-1- VIRGINIA information and referral center has received a five-year accreditation through the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems, or AIRS, a credential specifically for programs specializing in information and referral, according to a United Way news release.
United Way’s 2-1-1 center gathers facts on health and human services and provides information to those in need, including information about financial assistance for rent and utilities, basic food and shelter needs and more.
The AIRS accreditation will open up new markets and sources of government and grant funding to the 2-1-1 center, United Way said.
