Community notes for Oct. 25, 2020

Pop-Up Altavista program to debut

Altavista on Track will launch a new business Pop-Up program this fall. The program will be available to new or existing businesses wishing to locate/relocate to Altavista’s Main Street District (bordered by Bedford Avenue, 7th Street, Main Street, and Pittsylvania Avenue). A vacant building at 600 Broad Street will be the site of the program. The program will provide new or existing businesses with coverage of rent and utilities for three months up to $1,000. The goal is to give new businesses a boost and a chance to get established before taking on the expenses of a brick-and-mortar business.

Altavista on Track will facilitate a relationship between the business and a downtown property owner. The participating business, however, will enter into their own lease agreement, and after the initial three months will be expected to continue the rental agreement decided upon with the property owner. For more information and to download an application for the program, visit www.altavistontrack.net/events. For more information contact George Sandridge, Community Coordinator, at (434)-369-5001, extension 111, or at gtsandridge@altavistava.gov.

