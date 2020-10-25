Community notes for Oct. 25, 2020

Pop-Up Altavista program to debut
Altavista on Track will launch a new business Pop-Up program this fall. The program will be available to new or existing businesses wishing to locate/relocate to Altavista’s Main Street District (bordered by Bedford Avenue, 7th Street, Main Street, and Pittsylvania Avenue). A vacant building at 600 Broad Street will be the site of the program. The program will provide new or existing businesses with coverage of rent and utilities for three months up to $1,000. The goal is to give new businesses a boost and a chance to get established before taking on the expenses of a brick-and-mortar business.
Altavista on Track will facilitate a relationship between the business and a downtown property owner. The participating business, however, will enter into their own lease agreement, and after the initial three months will be expected to continue the rental agreement decided upon with the property owner. For more information and to download an application for the program, visit www.altavistontrack.net/events. For more information contact George Sandridge, Community Coordinator, at (434)-369-5001, extension 111, or at gtsandridge@altavistava.gov.
American Rosie the Riveter Association seeks WWII women
American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the homefront during World War II. Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a nonprofit whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during WWII. This organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, of Birmingham, Alabama and now has almost 7,000 members nationwide.
If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, visit www.rosietheriveter.net, call 1-888-557-6743 or e-mail americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
