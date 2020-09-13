Community notes for Sept. 13, 2020

Nelson County launches small business grant program
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has launched a small business assistance grant program, dubbed Nelson CARES 2020.
Grants from the program will go directly to small businesses in Nelson County that have experienced business interruption due to required closures from the coronavirus pandemic. Grant amounts will range from $1,000 to $30,000, according to a news release.
The money comes from the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Nelson County grant program initially will have $350,000 available, administered and distributed by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.
For more information or to apply, go online to: http://tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-2020/. Anyone with questions is asked to email Program Manager Christine Jacobs at info@tjpdc.org or call (434) 979-7310.
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill to host blood drive
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
The drive will be held in the Eugene B. Casey Education & Event Center at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-855-210-1278 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and search ZIP code 24528.
