Community notes for Sept. 6, 2020

Bedford County nonprofits offering direct assistance
Three Bedford County nonprofits are taking applications to assist people who have suffered income loss or reduction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The assistance will be provided as long as money, which comes from Bedford County’s CARES Act funding, is available or until Dec. 31. Payments will be no more than $1,000 per household. The money can be used for more than one type of utility. The nonprofits will make payments directly to the vendor and be reimbursed by the county.
The three nonprofits are:
- Lake Christian Ministries, 13157 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta; 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; call (540) 297-3214 to schedule an appointment.
- The Agape Center, 1159 Promised Land Road, Moneta; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month; call (540) 296-0609 to schedule an appointment.
- Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 W, Washington Street, Bedford; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays; call (540) 586-2633 to schedule or email a request for an application to info@bedfordchristianministries.org.
For more information, visit: https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1238/2157
Virtual land conservancy event to honor former governor, wife
The Central Virginia Land Conservancy will hold an online Conservation Celebration and Auction from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The event, hosted by WSLS Channel 10 news anchor John Carlin and held in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, can be accessed via Zoom from the website partyforland.org.
The organization will present its A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award honoring the late Gov. Gerald Baliles and his wife, Robin.
“Baliles was a champion for the environment as governor in the late 1980s, creating the Natural Resources Secretariat during his tenure, among other achievements. His wife Robin is on the board of the Virginia Environmental Endowment. The couple conserved two family farms in Patrick County with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy shortly before Gov. Baliles’ passing in the fall of 2019,” the conversancy said in a news release.
For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Kyle Simpson at (434) 942-4320 or ksimpson@cvalc.org.
