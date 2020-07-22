For Love of Nature: Dark skies best for comets and nature

At 4:45 a.m. July 12, I saw a large searchlight shining behind a small mountain in the northeast.
With our binoculars trained on the narrowing light, we watched as Comet NEOWISE came into view, tail-first.
For astronomy lovers in the Northern Hemisphere, this is an incredible treat. Michael and I watched the comet for about 20 minutes until the rising sun blotted it from our view.
As NASA reports, “Discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, Comet NEOWISE is putting on a dazzling display for skywatchers before it disappears, not to be seen again for another 6,800 years.”
If you haven’t caught a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE, tonight will be its closest approach, passing at some 64 million miles from Earth.
To see it, look to the northwest with binoculars, just below the Big Dipper about an hour after sunset. We saw it again Saturday night, setting head-first, its tail streaming far behind. It should be visible the rest of this month.
This newly discovered comet made me lament once more how hard it is to find truly dark skies.
Growing up under a pitch-black sky, I learned the names of planets and constellations, but more importantly, appreciated the magical vastness of our own Milky Way galaxy.
It’s estimated that one-third of the world’s population no longer can see the Milky Way, including 80% of Americans.
Our apparent fear of the dark is not only adding to our wasteful carbon emissions, it’s messing with a lot of wildlife.
Light pollution affects many animals because light and dark signal when to eat, sleep, hunt, migrate and reproduce.
Because most songbirds migrate at night, light pollution disrupts their circadian rhythm. Bright lights on tall buildings attract birds, which can result in fatal collisions.
Nocturnal insects, like fireflies, can have trouble finding mates.
Sea turtles lay their eggs on beaches, and when babies hatch, they move toward the brighter horizon of the ocean. However, artificial lights draw them away from the ocean, resulting in death.
More than 130 species of coral on the Great Barrier Reef spawn new life by moonlight. Urban light can disrupt their timing.
Light pollution may be contributing to drastic die-offs of nocturnal amphibians by changing both foraging and breeding patterns.
Pollination also is disrupted. In one study, nocturnal visits to plants were reduced by 62% compared to dark areas.
Trees evolved with circadian cycles to photosynthesize, send out leaves in spring and shed leaves in fall. Artificial light wreaks havoc with this system by extending the length of a day, thus changing flowering patterns and the capacity to store energy for winter.
Humans, too, need natural darkness for sound sleep and good health. We can replace dusk-to-dawn lights with motion lights, close blinds at night and lobby for fewer, shielded lights in our neighborhoods and cities.
Learn more at darksky.org.
Finally, try to find a dark sky to check out Comet NEOWISE. Share the magic of the night with children and grandchildren.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
