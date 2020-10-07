Forest group tops in global competition

The world’s forests face an unprecedented set of challenges, while providing some of our best chances to fight climate change.
The Inga Foundation, a group with ties to Campbell County, was just selected as having one of the top three most innovative approaches to forest conservation and restoration at the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.
The UpLink Trillion Trees Challenge examined more than 250 projects before selecting six ideas presented at the summit to a multi-stakeholder panel of judges.
The Inga Foundation was named among the top three finalists, much to the delight of Lorraine Potter, a Campbell County resident who saw the documentary, “Up in Smoke” in 2016. She learned that slash and burn farming is rapidly destroying the world’s remaining rainforests and sending vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Yet, for more than 250 million farmers across the world, it is the only way they know how to survive.
The documentary prompted Potter to contact the Inga Foundation, a U.K.-based organization that was looking for a U.S. partner. Now Potter is secretary of the U.S. branch, based in Evington.
“We have to stop primary rainforest destruction,” she said. “This is a bottom-up solution, and that’s the beauty of it.”
Forests are critical to the health of the planet. They sequester carbon, regulate global temperatures and freshwater flows, recharge groundwater, anchor soil and act as flood barriers. They harbor 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity and provide a source of subsistence and survival for 350 million people.
The Inga Foundation’s regenerative agroforestry program partners with rural families in Honduras, but is replicable in all of the humid tropics.
Inga trees are a native, fast-growing, nitrogen-fixing species, which maintain soil fertility and good harvests year after year, breaking the cycle of slash-and-burn agriculture, protecting water sources and preventing erosion and mudslides.
Cash crops such as pepper, turmeric and pineapple are planted in an alley between tightly spaced rows of inga trees to prevent the worst climate shocks of heat and drought.
Inga alleys out-compete aggressive invasive weeds. In just their second year, the pruned inga tree foliage provides mulch for the alley and the trunk provides firewood for cooking.
The trees are pruned at chest-height and regenerate year after year, also providing an edible fruit that tastes like vanilla pudding and contains thousands of seeds for replanting. Families gain organic food security with no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides or heavy equipment.
Since 2012, the Inga Tree Model has sequestered or avoided more than 284,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the Inga Foundation.
More than 3.5 million inga trees have been planted in Honduras, most on steep, degraded slopes.
“If you restore the soil, the ecosystem will restore itself,” says Mike Hands, tropical ecologist and founder of Inga Foundation.
That applies everywhere, not just the tropics. Conserving soil and forests, restoring forests and reforesting are essential to the long-term health of the planet and all its inhabitants.
To learn more, check ingatree.org.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
