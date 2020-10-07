Forest group tops in global competition

The world’s forests face an unprecedented set of challenges, while providing some of our best chances to fight climate change.

The Inga Foundation, a group with ties to Campbell County, was just selected as having one of the top three most innovative approaches to forest conservation and restoration at the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

The UpLink Trillion Trees Challenge examined more than 250 projects before selecting six ideas presented at the summit to a multi-stakeholder panel of judges.

The Inga Foundation was named among the top three finalists, much to the delight of Lorraine Potter, a Campbell County resident who saw the documentary, “Up in Smoke” in 2016. She learned that slash and burn farming is rapidly destroying the world’s remaining rainforests and sending vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Yet, for more than 250 million farmers across the world, it is the only way they know how to survive.

The documentary prompted Potter to contact the Inga Foundation, a U.K.-based organization that was looking for a U.S. partner. Now Potter is secretary of the U.S. branch, based in Evington.