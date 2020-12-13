Gifts to keep your children entertained (and off your back) for hours

Sago Mini Box

Subscription boxes are nothing new, but here’s one that even preschoolers can do on their own. Each Sago set includes three themed paper activities for 3- to 5-year-olds such as making a finger-puppet theater, gnome home, or paper airplanes-plus a mini figurine. The packaging is purposeful, too, transforming into stages, construction machines, and other toys. (Because let’s face it, the box is always the most fun, anyway.) From $19 a month, with a three-month minimum, sagominibox.com.

The Nugget

What looks like a soft foam couch is actually the cult toy of the year: Its base, cushions, and triangular pillows can be taken apart and reconfigured into climbing structures, forts, reading nooks, and even a makeshift slide. It comes in 15 colors, with fabric covers that can be taken off for easy laundering. It may take an actual lottery to get one, though. COVID-19 production delays have resulted in months-long backorders, but Nugget is making holiday season orders available to the lucky winners of a weekly drawing. $229, nuggetcomfort.com.

Janod Reverso Kitchen