Intermission is over: Wolfbane Productions opens for first live indoor show since pandemic

“We named ourselves Wolfbane Productions at the beginning because we had hoped to be more than just live theater and get into digital, because all of us have a little bit of background in that, so it’s been fun to dip our toes in that and make something different for a year,” he said.

Coming up on Patreon, Williams said he is creating a mini-documentary video showing the behind-the-scenes process of putting on a live performance during a pandemic.

Reflecting back on the past year without live theater — a bleak, jarring disruption — Arpino said the pandemic’s shutdown of arts and entertainment gave him a new appreciation for the work he loves, a reminder not to take for granted the community that theater creates.

“We keep talking about, if we had known that’s the last show you’ll have for — how long — at least a year, to appreciate that,” he said. “We ended that, and we were like, ‘On to Mardi Gras!’ and then ‘Steel Magnolias!’ It was just, like, on to the next. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, wait. Stop and appreciate that, and really think about what you’re doing.’”

The communication that takes place between artists and audiences is likewise something Arpino said the pandemic made him aware of.