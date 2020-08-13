Loss of Lynchburg-area muralist leads to reflection on importance of public art

On the back wall of Givens Books, wrapped around a cozy eating area in The Drowsy Poet Café, a surprising cast of characters is memorialized in a sprawling, somber mural.
Alice in Wonderland sits in a high-backed chair, bumping elbows with a melancholy Juliet, Socrates lounging mid-monologue behind them. Ernest Hemingway and Virginia Woolf share drinks at the seaside, and Walt Whitman sits quietly in a corner.
Anyone who has spent any amount of time in the bookstore has certainly seen the mural, maybe stopping to pick out the characters, study the cartoonish renditions of Alice’s living playing cards, or wonder at the detail in Woolf’s downturned lips.
Onna McKlennon, a regular at Givens Books, likes to sit in the café on cold, rainy days, and has spent countless hours in the presence of these characters. If she turns a chair at the perfect angle against the wall, it’s like she is sitting at Alice’s table, and approaching the back corner of the store, in just the right way, she said it looks like Whitman is already seated in the café, just one of the Lynchburg bookstore’s many patrons.
Danny Givens, owner of Givens Books and Little Dickens, commissioned the piece two decades ago from Lynchburg muralist Dana Burford.
Burford died in late July after a short illness. He was 64.
After his death, Lynchburg residents stepped forward, answering a call from his daughter, Tia Burford, on Facebook to share her father’s artwork, posting pictures of the treasured paintings, portraits and murals Dana Burford created during a storied Lynchburg career.
“He is going to live on through that forever. His artwork will always be around,” Tia Burford said. She reeled off area restaurants that featured his work, and every few seconds seemed to remember another place that Burford had left his mark.
“If you wanted it painted, he would figure out how to get it on there,” Tia Burford said. From houses to furniture, to canvas and leather jackets, she said he could paint anything — even a huge David Bowie oil painting on a leftover piece of tinfoil.
While many felt the direct impact of Burford’s work —“he knew about half the people in town,” Tia Burford said, laughing — others, like McKlennon, or anyone else who has stopped in front of the mural at Givens Books to stare, could be touched by his work without ever knowing his name.
Givens said that is the gift of public art in many ways. It creates an ambiance and helps to connect a person to a place, he said.
Like the mural in the bookstore, the characters keep people company while they eat and chat, creating a memorable backdrop to a larger experience.
“We know that art is an expression in many ways, whether it’s movies or literature, it’s an expression of so much inside of us,” Givens said. “Our mural has various literary characters and I like to think of them as familiar visitors, ennobling us with their lives and stories even though they are long dead ... what a gift the artists give us by allowing us to feel and think a certain way long after the artist is gone.”
In Lynchburg, in the last several years, public art has found its way onto city walls. In the downtown art district, murals carve out a sector of the city, and on 5th Street, entire blocks are denoted by colorful artwork and extensive paintings.
Christina Davis, a Lynchburg muralist responsible for a recent mural off Fort Avenue celebrating “Black Girl Magic” — a movement created to recognize the beauty, power and resilience of Black women — said public art is a reflection of how we see the world.
She said it “refreshes” the city, revitalizing the downtown area and, in many cases, is starting conversations and reaching the community in new ways.
“Mural art is a reflection of people’s desires and what they want this city to be,” Davis said. “You put a little bit of yourself out there; you put a little bit of yourself in each one.”
In Big Lick Tropical Grill off of U.S. 29, Burford’s murals dominate the space. Orange-hued and explosive, the tropical-themed murals are an “I Spy” game of beachy paraphernalia. There are giraffes with sunglasses, giant rum bottles submerged in sand and a boat named the S.S. Big Lick.
Bartender Catie Lutz said she notices a new detail every time she looks, Easter eggs left by Burford for customers to find.
Tia Burford said the Big Lick mural is one of her favorite pieces of his, and like the mural in Givens, you can lose hours staring at every inch of it.
She remembered watching him paint the mural inside of the short-lived Blue Moon Cafe on Lakeside Drive as a kid, tagging along to his projects and watching the work evolve.
They would drive the Blue Ridge Parkway together while he took pictures of the landscape for references, and she said those are the moments about him that she will remember the most — as an artist, as someone who loved music, and as a person with a loud, infectious laugh.
In West Side Deli on Timberlake Road, Burford painted a New York City Skyline, and a few minutes away he recreated an old apothecary in the soda shop inside the Timberlake Health and Wellness pharmacy. His work, like that of the other city muralists and painters, becomes a part of the landscape, even after the restaurant disappears.
“It brings people together; it’s unique,” Tia Burford said of the city’s murals. “To have so much of it in and around Lynchburg is really cool.”
Davis said the mural scene in Lynchburg will only continue to grow. In the last decade, she said the city has moved toward a more vibrant, inclusive art scene, and even now the city is putting out calls to promote public art — like the ongoing project to decorate storm drains around Lynchburg.
Though COVID-19 impacted the Burford family’s ability to hold a memorial service for Dana, Tia said she plans to hold a one-year anniversary memorial to celebrate his life in 2021, where people will be encouraged to bring his artwork and remember him through his work.
“I knew there was going to be a lot of people that spoke up and remembered him,” she said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be that many ... so many people are going to miss him and are thinking about him, even now.”
Tyler Burford, Dana’s son, said he and his sister would often get milkshakes at Givens, and take a moment to study their father’s mural that spans the back wall, each time finding new details in the painted scenery.
It wasn’t until Tyler Burford moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, he said, that he realized the full impact of Dana’s work.
There, the mural culture is huge, with annual festivals that inspire waves of public art. The mural movement in Florida opened his eyes to the connections inspired by these works, and he said driving or walking by and looking at a mural — be it a whimsical, pouting Alice or a New York City Skyline — helps people to feel closer to the places around them.
“It brings people together, and it allows those places to be more personal,” he said. “People can have more of that connection ... I think that really changes how a community comes together.”
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
Dana Burford Mural
-- Hide gallery titles -- Newsadvance
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!