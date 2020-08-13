Loss of Lynchburg-area muralist leads to reflection on importance of public art

Bartender Catie Lutz said she notices a new detail every time she looks, Easter eggs left by Burford for customers to find.

Tia Burford said the Big Lick mural is one of her favorite pieces of his, and like the mural in Givens, you can lose hours staring at every inch of it.

She remembered watching him paint the mural inside of the short-lived Blue Moon Cafe on Lakeside Drive as a kid, tagging along to his projects and watching the work evolve.

They would drive the Blue Ridge Parkway together while he took pictures of the landscape for references, and she said those are the moments about him that she will remember the most — as an artist, as someone who loved music, and as a person with a loud, infectious laugh.

In West Side Deli on Timberlake Road, Burford painted a New York City Skyline, and a few minutes away he recreated an old apothecary in the soda shop inside the Timberlake Health and Wellness pharmacy. His work, like that of the other city muralists and painters, becomes a part of the landscape, even after the restaurant disappears.

“It brings people together; it’s unique,” Tia Burford said of the city’s murals. “To have so much of it in and around Lynchburg is really cool.”