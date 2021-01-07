Lynchburg band Vacation Manor finishes first full-length album during quarantine

Nathan Towles and Cole Young of the Lynchburg band, Vacation Manor, are putting the year behind them with their first, full-length studio album ready for release this March.

Their latest single, “You,” is a dreamy, intimate track that Towles said contains a broad range of influences — from James Taylor to early Coldplay. It has already topped 200,000 streams on Spotify since its November release and was a “surprise” hit in recent weeks.

Some of the song was even recorded in the band’s new and improved Lynchburg studio. Towles said the song has a warmth and maturity that represents a newer take on the band’s sound but still feels very true to them.

“Our mentality with our music is to be accessible but we also like a wide variety of music,” Towles said. “We want to make something that is interesting, but is also true to ourselves at the time being, which also means our sound will always be changing.”

Young added that it feels extra good that they were able to write and record a song in the midst of the year’s chaos. He said it forced them to “take the training wheels off” and pushed them into making an album for the first time. Anything that comes next will only have less friction, he said, and be even stronger.