Lynchburg nonprofits' collaboration pairs local youths with world-class composers

Nicholas Steven George, founder and executive director of The Listening, said he ultimately wants to see the project turn into a live event — where all of the compositions can be brought to life at a live Lynchburg show.

More than that, he wants the students to find the connection between spoken word and opera, sidestepping the initial teenage nervousness and anxiety to reach their potential.

“I hope students continue to see the kind of impact that their voices have,” George said. “I hope that they are able to move from it being something distant and unattainable [and are] able to see the community as interested, as needing their voices to be more a part of their cultural conversation.”

Kamala Sankaram, an Indian American composer, vocalist, playwright and actress based in New York City, is also involved in the project. More composers also are slated to join.

Glissant said creating the song based on Titus’s work will likely be about a one month process, and eventually he hopes to release the recordings as a record on his label.

Watching entire musical seasons be canceled has been devastating, Glissant said, and artists are desperate to find ways to keep going, even if it’s remotely.