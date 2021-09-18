Lynchburg writer penned lyrics to recently released musical album

The job of the musical score is to say what words do not, Rosabella said.

“Because I’m a bit of a music nerd, I’m really fascinated by how much you can convey that you couldn’t possible explain with words,” she said. “In all the music, I think for me, whatever the sounds are that you’re hearing, the job was to try and keep the visuals. You do sort of want to see and feel the town, or the quirky circus, the way it opens.”

To bring the feel of the story to life most poignantly, Rosabella opted for orchestra, with each composition fitting the scene and characters to evoke setting and emotion in listeners. Each instrument has its own character, she said, and songs were all composed with this in mind to tell the story through music. For a story set in Italy, traditional Italian music styles and sounds, such as lively tarantella music, were drawn in.

The story of “My Marcello” is, perhaps, more timely than ever.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, humankind has been confronted on a painfully real level with death, end-of-life planning, sickness, love and loss, even romance. “My Marcello” tackles many themes the world is enduring today. The show’s creators ultimately hope the story will offer audiences a form of healing and coping.