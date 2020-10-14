Messy yards help wildlife

Messy gardens provide habitat to a diversity of other insects including species of native bumblebees, mason bees and leafcutter bees.

Bees will take winter refuge under a pile of bark or dried leaves or nest in cavities in hollowed out stems and decomposing logs. Birds, of course, can eat these larvae and insects.

Butterflies use messy yards for overwintering. Species such as the mourning cloak, question mark and eastern comma can overwinter as adults, which is why these are the first species we see in the spring. They find thick piles of leaf litter, a chunk of tree bark or other cavity for protection.

Other butterflies, such as swallowtails and sulphurs, will remain in their chrysalis suspended under a dried leaf or tucked away on the ground.

Caterpillars of butterflies such as the red-spotted purple and the meadow fritillary wrap themselves up in the leaf of their host plant during the winter.

Hundreds of other species can overwinter in gardens, including assassin bugs, praying mantises, lacewings, wolf spiders, pirate bugs, damsel bugs, ground beetles and ladybugs. All of these insects and arachnids eat problematic pests in flower and vegetable gardens.