Messy yards help wildlife

In our rush to have leaf-free lawns and dead-head flowers, we destroy habitat and food for many species.
A messy yard and flower garden provides support for insects, birds and mammals throughout fall, winter and early spring.
According to Habitat Network, if you delay garden cleanup until spring, after several 50 degree Fahrenheit days, overwintering pollinators will emerge to help your garden flower in spring and summer.
Seedheads left on dried flowering plants are protein packets for birds, including finches, sparrows, chickadees, buntings, jays, nuthatches and migratory birds.
Some native flowers that provide an abundance of seeds in the fall and winter are goldenrod, asters, coneflowers, sunflowers, coreopsis and black-eyed Susan.
Some plants have galls, swellings created by insects, fungi or bacteria. Goldenrod, for example, provides homes for the incubating goldenrod gall fly, native wasps and beetles.
The gall flies lay their eggs on the emerging goldenrod plant in the spring. When the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow down into the stem and incubate until spring when the adult emerges.
This plan can be thwarted by parasitoid wasps or beetles that lay their own eggs in the cavity of the goldenrod gall fly, and a wasp or beetle will emerge after feasting on the fly larvae.
Messy gardens provide habitat to a diversity of other insects including species of native bumblebees, mason bees and leafcutter bees.
Bees will take winter refuge under a pile of bark or dried leaves or nest in cavities in hollowed out stems and decomposing logs. Birds, of course, can eat these larvae and insects.
Butterflies use messy yards for overwintering. Species such as the mourning cloak, question mark and eastern comma can overwinter as adults, which is why these are the first species we see in the spring. They find thick piles of leaf litter, a chunk of tree bark or other cavity for protection.
Other butterflies, such as swallowtails and sulphurs, will remain in their chrysalis suspended under a dried leaf or tucked away on the ground.
Caterpillars of butterflies such as the red-spotted purple and the meadow fritillary wrap themselves up in the leaf of their host plant during the winter.
Hundreds of other species can overwinter in gardens, including assassin bugs, praying mantises, lacewings, wolf spiders, pirate bugs, damsel bugs, ground beetles and ladybugs. All of these insects and arachnids eat problematic pests in flower and vegetable gardens.
Leaving layers of leaf litter for them will reduce pest infestations in the spring and summer.
Small mammals such as squirrels and opossums rely on dried seeds or hardy leaves that tolerate early frost. The presence of small mammals creates hunting territory for foxes, coyotes, bobcats and raptors.
In short, a messy yard provides nourishment at all levels of the food chain. So leave your leaves on the ground, particularly under trees to provide mulch, allow dried flower heads to stay standing in your garden, let some grass grow tall and seed, build a brush pile with fallen branches and don’t use chemicals.
Enjoy the flourishing life that follows.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
