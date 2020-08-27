Phil Vassar comes out swinging with several new projects

“This is God” originally arrived during a different volatile time. It appeared on the 2003 reissue of his sophomore album “American Child,” which was released during the summer of 2002. The song challenged fundamentalist notions of God and contrasted them with love, responsibility and devotion. It grew in popularity during a time of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, when America still was healing from 9/11 and sharply divided by ideological differences.

The re-recorded version released in July is just as edgy. It arrives in the age of the coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, growing concerns of climate change and at a time when Americans are more divided than ever. Love, Vassar sings, holds the answers.

Lines like “You fight each other in my name” and “Look at what you do to the world I created” and “You grow more ignorant with age” all hit hard. And even though they’re the same words he sang 17 years ago, they certainly take on a different meaning simply because of the times in which we live.

Vassar decided to re-record the song after talking with friends in radio, who told him people were calling in to request hearing it. He re-recorded it in his home studio.