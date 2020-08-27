Phil Vassar comes out swinging with several new projects

Phil Vassar should be on tour right now, crisscrossing the country all summer before gearing up for fall road dates.
Instead, like just about everyone else, the Lynchburg native has been stuck at home for months. Life is dramatically altered, with approximately 100 tour dates either canceled or moved to 2021. But Vassar has been fighting his way through the pandemic by remaining productive. He now showcases several new projects.
“I’ve never, ever been home this long, not since I got a record deal,” the 56-year-old singer-songwriter said from his Nashville home. “I’m sitting here saying, ‘Dude, I’ve got to do something!’ I just like to work, to write and record.”
Last month, he released a new, reimagined version of his 2003 song “This is God,” which arrived in the wake not only of a deadly virus, but of protests and increasing polarization.
He started a new virtual series, “Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar,” that debuted Aug. 25. And next month he’ll return to television via the Circle network for the second season of “Songs from the Cellar,” which also will feature guests like Vince Gill, Larry Gatlin and Dennis Quaid.
Vassar, in other words, has been busy.
During a 20-minute phone interview, Vassar spoke about his career, his beginnings in Lynchburg, challenges of the pandemic and the songs that inspired him to become a musician and that still resonate with him today.
“This is God” originally arrived during a different volatile time. It appeared on the 2003 reissue of his sophomore album “American Child,” which was released during the summer of 2002. The song challenged fundamentalist notions of God and contrasted them with love, responsibility and devotion. It grew in popularity during a time of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, when America still was healing from 9/11 and sharply divided by ideological differences.
The re-recorded version released in July is just as edgy. It arrives in the age of the coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, growing concerns of climate change and at a time when Americans are more divided than ever. Love, Vassar sings, holds the answers.
Lines like “You fight each other in my name” and “Look at what you do to the world I created” and “You grow more ignorant with age” all hit hard. And even though they’re the same words he sang 17 years ago, they certainly take on a different meaning simply because of the times in which we live.
Vassar decided to re-record the song after talking with friends in radio, who told him people were calling in to request hearing it. He re-recorded it in his home studio.
“A lot of my friends were like, ‘It’s such a relevant song right now,’ and I still play it at concerts, so I thought with the world kind of upside down a little bit, it seemed like a good time for it,” Vassar said.
Vassar released a new album, “Stripped Down,” in January. It features a song he co-wrote with his daughter, Haley, and new music along with songs from the last 20 years he wrote but never recorded.
He began touring with shows in January and February, going from Richmond to L.A. before the pandemic broke out in the U.S.
The Hitsteria Tour, dubbed as a celebration of his music from 1999 onward, was to continue this summer. It was supposed to play out as a stripped-down tour, without a band — basically just Vassar and his guitar player, Madison Heights native Jeff Smith, traveling by bus.
“I hope it’s something I do every year,” Vassar said of the tour setup, noting also the pandemic has “changed my life drastically.”
Smith also appears on “Piano Bar,” which streams in a one-hour format from Vassar’s living room on the platform Single Music.
The show is a nod to the old days, when Vassar owned a piano bar in Nashville prior to signing his first record deal. Those days didn’t last of course, in part because Vassar was writing song after song and was bound to get noticed.
“My first single came out and then I did my last night [at the piano bar], sold it and then went straight [on tour]. So one night I’m playing my piano bar and the next night playing to 20,000 people.”
“Piano Bar” and “Songs from the Cellar,” recorded in Vassar’s wine cellar, offer him the opportunity to revisit some songs that influenced him decades ago. Artists like Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, The Eagles, Jackson Brown and Elton John.
“I have vivid memories of stuff like that, and it’s embedded in my psyche,” Vassar said.
As a teenager, he remembers hearing Lionel Richie singing “Easy (Like Sunday Morning)” and was so enthralled he went to the piano and began trying to learn it.
“I didn’t even know how to play,” Vassar said.
Instruments come and go, and that old piano Vassar learned on disappeared for years, falling into severe disrepair.
He recently tracked it down, though, and now is trying have it restored. The piano currently sits in a warehouse in Lynchburg, he said, and he hopes to one day bring it to his 100-year-old Nashville home.
And even though his tour is canceled, Vassar will make an appearance at his annual Golf Classic on Sept. 2 at the Miller Home. All proceeds benefit the Miller Home and its programs.
He’ll arrive back in Lynchburg the same guy he’s always been, someone who is living out his dreams but has never lost an affinity for his hometown, the place where he still has friends and the place where he first heard songs on the radio that inspired him to start his own career.
“We were all influenced by someone. That’s the common ground I love,” Vassar said. “For me, it was The Everly Brothers and The Eagles and The Beatles. And now kids are like, ‘Hey, you’re music [is great].’ But we all do come from somewhere and are inspired by someone. I really like that part.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!