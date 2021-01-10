Poetic Justice: Conference aims to show how performing arts can go beyond entertainment

“There’s so much more power connected to the various expressions of art than just for the sake of art. It has the ability to upwardly mobilize our culture,” Virgil said.

“There is a weight of responsibility that’s associated with it. It’s about being intentional with, how are you going to utilize your instrument? Whether that be a paintbrush; whether that be a pencil; whether that be an actual, musical instrument, or so on and so forth. How are you going to be intentional with leveraging your instrument, to promote the social development that we’re in dire need of?”

Virgil said one of his personal interests is showing how art of all kinds can be used to present abstract thoughts and ideas in a concrete, tangible form. Through his research, he said he has found using art this way helpful in communicating effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and belief or social systems.

While the year 2020 caused struggles for many artists and organizations, and brought a surge of social and racial justice movements embroiled in political polarization, Virgil said his talk will have nothing to do with politics.