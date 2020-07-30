R&R: ABC Store, Sheetz, Country Kitchen, Downtown-A-Thon

ABC store
Residents living around Wards Road will soon be able to get their favorite summertime cocktail fixins’ faster.
A new Virginia ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) store will open soon in the former LifeWay Christian Bookstore on Wards Road, near Starbucks.
The store will open in mid-August and, according to city documents, a request for a sign replacement was made in March. That equipment is being installed now.
The new spacious 3,900-square-foot store will replace the store currently at 2118 Wards Road. Until then, the original store will remain open and bracing for a product clearance event.
• Where to find it: 3901 Wards Road
SheetzThe new Sheetz you’ve probably seen going up on Timberlake Road is officially opening Aug. 20.
The Sheetz is being built on the future West Edge development which will also include a Chick-fil-A, car wash, apartments and other retail.
The Sheetz is supposed to also have a 24/7 drive-thru — talk about convenience!
The next closest Sheetz is located about five miles away on Lakeside Drive, so we know Timberlake Road residents will jump for joy when they get their own.
• Where to find it: 7824 Timberlake Road
Country KitchenThis homey Lynchburg favorite is finally reopening to the public on Aug. 3.
For decades this popular Lakeside Drive restaurant has been known for its all-day breakfast menu and has many loyal customers who we’re sure have been missing the food as well as the staff.
The menu is known for being consistent but also offers weekly specials like its Friday night all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinners.
Locals have come to describe this eatery as “close to mama’s cooking” as you can get.
Welcome back, Country Kitchen!
• Where to find it: 2326 Lakeside Drive.
Downtown-A-ThonThe Downtown Lynchburg Association is always thinking up new and fun ways to support the downtown community and its efforts have only ramped up during COVID-19.
Its latest initiative is an old-fashioned fundraising event featuring interviews with downtown business owners and local leaders and entertainment throughout the 12-hour event that begins at 9 a.m. July 30. DLA hopes to raise $50,000 to help continued support for downtown businesses during the pandemic.
The event will be broadcast from the Academy Center of the Arts. The event is virtual, so no need to worry about social distancing. All content can be viewed from the pleasure of your own home.
The DLA also plans to give away $1,000 in downtown Lynchburg gift cards.
• Where to find it: Downtown Lynchburg of course.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
