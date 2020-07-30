R&R: ABC Store, Sheetz, Country Kitchen, Downtown-A-Thon

• Where to find it: 7824 Timberlake Road

Country KitchenThis homey Lynchburg favorite is finally reopening to the public on Aug. 3.

For decades this popular Lakeside Drive restaurant has been known for its all-day breakfast menu and has many loyal customers who we’re sure have been missing the food as well as the staff.

The menu is known for being consistent but also offers weekly specials like its Friday night all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinners.

Locals have come to describe this eatery as “close to mama’s cooking” as you can get.

Welcome back, Country Kitchen!

• Where to find it: 2326 Lakeside Drive.

Downtown-A-ThonThe Downtown Lynchburg Association is always thinking up new and fun ways to support the downtown community and its efforts have only ramped up during COVID-19.

Its latest initiative is an old-fashioned fundraising event featuring interviews with downtown business owners and local leaders and entertainment throughout the 12-hour event that begins at 9 a.m. July 30. DLA hopes to raise $50,000 to help continued support for downtown businesses during the pandemic.