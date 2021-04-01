R&R: Alpaca by Jaca, Clothing Connection, The Backyard

Alpaca by JacaAlpaca by Jaca is relocating and opening its store inside River Ridge mall.

Sally Hutslar and her husband, Jack, own the store, which has been located in the Graves Mill Shopping Center since 2016.

They closed the store March 25 and plan to reopen in the mall across from JoAnn Fabric and Crafts the first week of April.

Hutslar said she is excited to see more traffic at her new store in the mall.

In the fall and winter, the store sells clothing made from alpaca wool, and in the spring and summer the store sells cotton, linen, bamboo and silk materials. Items include sweaters, scarfs, slippers, stuffed animals, summer hats, jewelry and soap.

“We look completely different from April through August from September through March,” she said.

Where to find it: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road

Clothing Connection Park View Community Mission has relocated its Clothing Connection to the south side of the Plaza’s lower level, and it’s now much larger than before.