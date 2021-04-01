 Skip to main content
R&R: Alpaca by Jaca, Clothing Connection, The Backyard
Alpaca by JacaAlpaca by Jaca is relocating and opening its store inside River Ridge mall.

Sally Hutslar and her husband, Jack, own the store, which has been located in the Graves Mill Shopping Center since 2016.

They closed the store March 25 and plan to reopen in the mall across from JoAnn Fabric and Crafts the first week of April.

Hutslar said she is excited to see more traffic at her new store in the mall.

In the fall and winter, the store sells clothing made from alpaca wool, and in the spring and summer the store sells cotton, linen, bamboo and silk materials. Items include sweaters, scarfs, slippers, stuffed animals, summer hats, jewelry and soap.

“We look completely different from April through August from September through March,” she said.

Where to find it: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road

Clothing Connection Park View Community Mission has relocated its Clothing Connection to the south side of the Plaza’s lower level, and it’s now much larger than before.

Free clothing was originally a part of the mission’s Food for Families program, with just a few racks of clothes off to the side in the basement of the old church building on Memorial Avenue.

By the end of 2019, it had outgrown the space and was relocated to a 1,200-square-foot room at the Life Skills Institute, across the street in the Plaza’s lower level.

In one year’s time, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 40,000 pounds of clothes and shoes for adults and children were distributed, reflecting both the increased need and the generous donations from friends in the community.

The 5,000-square-foot Clothing Connection is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Where to find it: 2323 Memorial Ave.

The Backyard Forest’s newest outdoor food court and music venue has opened and is a hub for food trucks and firepits, with plans to soon host a variety of events. The space, located where Carol’s Place Restaurant once stood, features coffee, specialty pies and more food options to come. Under a pavilion are picnic tables and firepits for customers to sit and enjoy live music. The developer of the project has applied for a festival permit from Bedford County and plans to open The Backyard to the public for drive-in movies, craft fairs and car shows.

Where to find it: 15173 Forest Road

R&R: Retail and restaurants

Welcome to our Burg feature, R&R, where we intend to keep you up to speed on the latest new places to see and be seen in the Hill City, and probably just a bit beyond. Have you heard of a new place that others will be dying to visit? Get off your duff and email Rachael Smith at rsmith@newsadvance.com.

 

