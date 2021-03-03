R&R: Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon, Findings Art Store, Napoli By The Lake

Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

A new sweet and salty eatery will open in the mall in late summer and will be the latest offering River Ridge has brought in lately.

Our mouths are already watering thinking about it!

The Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will be featured in one location to offer River Ridge guests a one-stop-shop to take a break from shopping and enjoy a fresh snack or beverage. They both will be located next to the soon-to-be renovated Food Hall and across from Kay Jewelers.

Auntie Anne’s will feature its hand-rolled soft pretzels in a variety of flavors and dipping sauces. It will also offer products such as pretzel dogs, mini pretzel dogs, and pretzel nuggets.

Cinnabon will roll out its iconic cinnamon rolls, baked goods, and signature beverages, including cold-brew iced coffee.

Where to find it: 3405 Candlers Mountain Rd.

Findings

Looking for a place to find local art from some of the area’s best artists? Findings, an art store, features over 30 artists from all over Virginia — and a few beyond! All art is original, framed or otherwise finished, and ready to hang.