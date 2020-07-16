R&R: Black Bear Creamery, Sweet Indulgence Bakery, TapRoots

Black Bear Creamery

Nellysford soon will be home to a new creamery, which the owners hope can bring something different to an area dominated by breweries and wineries.

Black Bear Creamery, slated to open around mid-July, will feature handmade, hard ice cream on a rotating menu that will include fruit sorbets as a non-dairy option. The creamery even has a signature flavor in the works. Co-owner Richard Payne will operate the shop alongside his brother, Ken.

Where to find it: 18 Pheasant Run, along Virginia 151

Sweet Indulgence Bakery

Ranging from custom cakes and French pastries to homemade candies and gift baskets, this bakery has it all.

Everything is made from scratch and preservative-free. Even the figures, sugar flowers and coloring are made at the bakery in owner Ashley Cherrington’s home in Evington.

Cherrington, a self-taught baker, said the bakery is a faith-based business with a mission to help the community and focus on family. She closes the bakery every weekend and on all Christian and major holidays in part so her staff can be with their families.