R&R: Black Bear Creamery, Sweet Indulgence Bakery, TapRoots

Black Bear Creamery
Nellysford soon will be home to a new creamery, which the owners hope can bring something different to an area dominated by breweries and wineries.
Black Bear Creamery, slated to open around mid-July, will feature handmade, hard ice cream on a rotating menu that will include fruit sorbets as a non-dairy option. The creamery even has a signature flavor in the works. Co-owner Richard Payne will operate the shop alongside his brother, Ken.
Where to find it: 18 Pheasant Run, along Virginia 151
Sweet Indulgence Bakery
Ranging from custom cakes and French pastries to homemade candies and gift baskets, this bakery has it all.
Everything is made from scratch and preservative-free. Even the figures, sugar flowers and coloring are made at the bakery in owner Ashley Cherrington’s home in Evington.
Cherrington, a self-taught baker, said the bakery is a faith-based business with a mission to help the community and focus on family. She closes the bakery every weekend and on all Christian and major holidays in part so her staff can be with their families.
The bakery has been in operation for a total of 10 years after she started the business out of her home kitchen in Guam but only has been operating out of Evington since 2019.
Cherrington said her goal is to move into a small storefront this fall.
Where to find it: online at sibakerycva.com
TapRoots
For those looking for natural and organic products, this new brick-and-mortar store specializes in natural remedies such as CBD to relieve pain, as well as other products like teas, coffee, organic snacks, lotions and non-toxic cleaning products.
According to its website, the new store sells safe, high-quality, holistic CBD products made from U.S. organically grown hemp.
CBD is sold for a diverse range of reasons, including maintaining overall joint and digestive health as well as supporting immune and cognitive function.
Owners said they are on a mission to educate, equip and empower people to eliminate physical, mental, and emotional pain naturally.
Where to find it: 3718 Old Forest Road, Unit B in Lynchburg
