R&R: Blue Ribbon Pie Shop,Crisp beer garden, Ole Ole Mexican Grill & Cantina

Blue Ribbon Pie Shop
The owners of this little pie bakery have opened a kiosk in the mall just in time for the holidays.
The bakery will sell its 9-inch whole pies and mini individual size pies and holiday four pack pies.
The holiday four-pack is a sampler of four individual pie flavors: Pecan, apple crumble, pumpkin spice and chocolate chess!
Other flavors include: Coconut cream, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, lemon chess, chocolate chip and key lime.
For the holidays, they are offering gift wrapping on all pies which makes for a perfect gift for the holidays.
The kiosk, located near JoAnn Fabrics will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season.
• Where to find it: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road at River Ridge mall
Crisp beer garden
A new downtown Lynchburg beer garden is scheduled to open in February and we can’t wait to try the self-serve beer and wine taps along with some German sausages.
Sean Bailey, owner of Crisp and the beer garden, which has not been named yet, said he hopes the new business will be a creative space that will elevate the nighttime happenings in downtown.
The 2,500-square-foot beer garden will be located at the back of the Crisp building. It will have indoor and outdoor spaces with lots of plants and a large pergola and fire pit set up outside.
“We’re looking to blend the inside with the outside and make it very plant-heavy,” he said. “It will blend nature and industrial in a setting that fosters creativity.”
The bar will serve food and fresh juice cocktails. The menu will offer traditional German beer garden items such as sausage, sauerkraut and latkes as well as soups and salads, Bailey said.
The space will also feature a sound system for artists to come to perform.
• Where to find it: 1124 Church St.
Ole Ole Mexican Grill
& Cantina
A new Mexican restaurant has finally opened in Forest and we hear the fresh-squeezed margaritas are worth a try.
The restaurant has a cool, hip vibe offering traditional Mexican flavors and favorites.
The menu will stay simple and authentic with classic tacos, burritos and enchiladas along with some specialty items.
There will be a full bar, complete with two frozen margarita machines.
• Where to find it: 121130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.
