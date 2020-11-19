R&R: Blue Ribbon Pie Shop,Crisp beer garden, Ole Ole Mexican Grill & Cantina

The 2,500-square-foot beer garden will be located at the back of the Crisp building. It will have indoor and outdoor spaces with lots of plants and a large pergola and fire pit set up outside.

“We’re looking to blend the inside with the outside and make it very plant-heavy,” he said. “It will blend nature and industrial in a setting that fosters creativity.”

The bar will serve food and fresh juice cocktails. The menu will offer traditional German beer garden items such as sausage, sauerkraut and latkes as well as soups and salads, Bailey said.

The space will also feature a sound system for artists to come to perform.

• Where to find it: 1124 Church St.

Ole Ole Mexican Grill

& Cantina

A new Mexican restaurant has finally opened in Forest and we hear the fresh-squeezed margaritas are worth a try.

The restaurant has a cool, hip vibe offering traditional Mexican flavors and favorites.

The menu will stay simple and authentic with classic tacos, burritos and enchiladas along with some specialty items.