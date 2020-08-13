R&R: Blue Ribbon Pies, Ferguson Family Provisions, Three Roads Brewing

Ferguson Family Provisions, owned by Jill and Matt Ferguson, hopes to be set up twice a week in the Joe Bean’s parking lot in the town of Bedford.

The Fergusons have a combined 45 years of experience in the restaurant business. The food truck, which opened Aug. 1, also serves up fish and shrimp tacos, po-boys, steak, chicken philly sandwiches and homemade sides such as pork and beans and gourmet macaroni and cheese.

• Where to find it: 1706 Forest Road in Bedford

Three Roads BrewingFinally, the moment we have all been waiting on for a year and a half.

Three Roads Brewing has opened and marks the second brewery to open in downtown Lynchburg after Starr Hill.

The taproom serves up a variety of beer ranging from lagers, blonde ales and pale ales to an imperial milk porter and double IPA.

Originally based out of Farmville, Lynchburg was excited in February last year when Three Roads Brewing said it would open in the former Babcocks Auto Service near the Downtown YMCA. It has indoor and outdoor seating, games and plans to bring in live music and food trucks.

• Where to find it: 1300 Court St.

