R&R: Blue Ribbon Pies, Ferguson Family Provisions, Three Roads Brewing

Blue Ribbon Pies
Blueberry, chocolate chip cookie and key lime, oh my! A new pie bakery has opened up and it is no lie!
Blue Ribbon Pies is run by Kim Dunnavant Miller, Megan Dunnavant, Lauren Dunnavant and Erik Miller, who all have a passion for yummy baked goods.
The bakery does not have a physical shop yet. Until it builds its customer base and revenue, it is baking everything out of a certified kitchen in Goode. We have our fingers crossed they do well enough to find a cute storefront nearby. Until then, the pies are sold every Friday at the Bedford Farmers Market and every Saturday at the Forest Farmers Market. Offerings include fan favorites like buttery pecan, mixed berry supreme, coconut cream, lemon honeycomb and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
The pies can be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fresh Market at 5 p.m. in Lynchburg and the Forest Library at 5:45 p.m. for pre-orders.
• Where to find it: Bedford Farmers Market, at 220 W Washington St.; Forest Farmers Market, at 15583 Forest Road.
Ferguson Family ProvisionsLiving in a landlocked area, finding your favorite seafood can be tricky.
A new food truck selling hand-breaded fried fish and shrimp has opened in Bedford.
Ferguson Family Provisions, owned by Jill and Matt Ferguson, hopes to be set up twice a week in the Joe Bean’s parking lot in the town of Bedford.
The Fergusons have a combined 45 years of experience in the restaurant business. The food truck, which opened Aug. 1, also serves up fish and shrimp tacos, po-boys, steak, chicken philly sandwiches and homemade sides such as pork and beans and gourmet macaroni and cheese.
• Where to find it: 1706 Forest Road in Bedford
Three Roads BrewingFinally, the moment we have all been waiting on for a year and a half.
Three Roads Brewing has opened and marks the second brewery to open in downtown Lynchburg after Starr Hill.
The taproom serves up a variety of beer ranging from lagers, blonde ales and pale ales to an imperial milk porter and double IPA.
Originally based out of Farmville, Lynchburg was excited in February last year when Three Roads Brewing said it would open in the former Babcocks Auto Service near the Downtown YMCA. It has indoor and outdoor seating, games and plans to bring in live music and food trucks.
• Where to find it: 1300 Court St.
