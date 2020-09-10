R&R: Cafe Bliss, Fishmongers, WildManDan Beercentric B&B, Ky's Blended Bowls & Drinks

Cafe Bliss
This local coffee bar located inside the Bank of the James downtown will be moving soon to a bigger location!
Construction is underway for the cafe to move into the former space of The Pheasant’s Eye in the Boonsboro Shopping Center next to Montana Plains Bakery.
According to its Facebook page, Montana Plains Bakery Boonsboro is soon to double in size and undergo some major renovations.
Cafe Bliss and Montana Plains will join forces to become a beautiful bakery, lunch spot and coffee shop all in one — with ample indoor and outdoor seating!
• Where to find it: 4925 Boonsboro Road
Heppner & Son Fishmongers
If you’re driving by the Boonsboro Kroger and see a canopy tent and a man selling fish, it’s most likely Fishmongers.
This new father-son business is devoted to providing the Lynchburg area with the freshest seafood, direct from the boat to your kitchen.
The owner travels to the Carolinas every Thursday and sell fresh seafood every Friday and Saturday.
Chris Heppner Sr, a former charter boat captain describes himself as a seafood-taste-testing fanatic. That love of seafood has been passed down to his son, Chris Heppner (Lynch) Jr.
Menu items include seafood favorites like shrimp, flounder, Ahi tuna, sea scallops, Mahi Mahi and swordfish.
• Where to find it: Marathon Gas Station at 4121 Boonsboro Road every Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WildManDan Beercentric B&B
A small-scale brewery operation at WildManDan Beercentric B&B may soon be able to serve guests beyond its current scope.
Owners of the Afton-based business are requesting the property be rezoned to accommodate a farm brewery operation. The brewery only can serve guests of the B&B, but owners Terri and Dan Tatarka hope to serve their beverages to members of the general public as well.
The Tatarkas also are building out the second floor of their brew barn to be used by B&B guests and that space can potentially be used for the farm brewery operation, which will be open for a limited number of hours per week.
Like many others in the hospitality business, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lost revenue and the Tatarkas hope opening up its brewery operation will help the business toward its financial recovery.
• Where to find it: 279 Avon Road in Afton
Ky’s Blended Bowls & Drinks
Forest resident Ky’isha Diggs’ started this home business after she got creative with her own dinner and boy are we thankful she did.
Its basically all of your favorite foods mixed together in a beautiful, colorful bowl.
The idea is that that customers can create their own custom-made bowls.
Diggs also offers a menu with signature bowls with items like white rice along with chicken, vegetables, toppings like bacon, guacamole and cheese with salsa. She also makes fresh-squeezed lemonades and limeades with real fruit.
We are personally excited to try the macaroni and cheese bowl with popcorn chicken, bacon and pico de gallo with a ranch drizzle.
The average bowl costs about $11. Orders can be placed through her Facebook page until she launches her website.
• Where to find it: Facebook Page “Ky’s Blended Bowls & Drinks”
