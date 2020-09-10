R&R: Cafe Bliss, Fishmongers, WildManDan Beercentric B&B, Ky's Blended Bowls & Drinks

Menu items include seafood favorites like shrimp, flounder, Ahi tuna, sea scallops, Mahi Mahi and swordfish.

• Where to find it: Marathon Gas Station at 4121 Boonsboro Road every Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WildManDan Beercentric B&B

A small-scale brewery operation at WildManDan Beercentric B&B may soon be able to serve guests beyond its current scope.

Owners of the Afton-based business are requesting the property be rezoned to accommodate a farm brewery operation. The brewery only can serve guests of the B&B, but owners Terri and Dan Tatarka hope to serve their beverages to members of the general public as well.

The Tatarkas also are building out the second floor of their brew barn to be used by B&B guests and that space can potentially be used for the farm brewery operation, which will be open for a limited number of hours per week.

Like many others in the hospitality business, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lost revenue and the Tatarkas hope opening up its brewery operation will help the business toward its financial recovery.

• Where to find it: 279 Avon Road in Afton