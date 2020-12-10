R&R: Christmas at the Ridge, Paragon Tea Company

Christmas at the Ridge

From now until Dec. 30, this specialty holiday store will be located in River Ridge mall and has gifts from 20 different local vendors.

The shop has provided a space for local crafters and artisans to sell their crafts during the holiday season when they otherwise wouldn’t have a storefront.

The store is run by Something Else Boutique and the Central Virginia Business Coalition and is open during mall hours.

This year, more than ever before, it’s important for us to support these local businesses, and this is one way we now can.

• Where to find it: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road

Paragon Tea Company

A cute little tea truck is now set up on U.S. 221 and is selling boba, loose-leaf tea and coffee.

Due to COVID-19, the business’ original plan of a opening a storefront was put on hold, so it shifted and opened a trailer to begin its journey.

This addition to Lynchburg is exactly what we need as temperatures begin to drop!

• Where to find it: 17841 Forest Road in front of M&M Cleaners

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.