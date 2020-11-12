R&R: Father's Cafe and Bakery, Go! Calendars & Games

Father’s Cafe and Bakery

This bakery, which has a primary location inside the Lynchburg Community Market, has decided to bless downtown with a second location where Cafe Bliss used to be inside the Bank of the James building.

A Facebook post indicates that the bakery is a miniature version of what is at the Community Market location offers.

The little shop sells coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, soups and other lunch items.

• Where to find it: 828 Main St.

Go! Calendars & GamesThis seasonal store in the mall has recently reopened for the holidays.

The store is run by former and current Liberty University students working on their management and hospitality skills and degrees. Go! games features all types of great gifts for the holiday season.

The store features 2021 calendars and planners, toys, T-shirts and books.

• Where to find it: Inside River Ridge Mall at 3405 Candlers Mountain Rd.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.