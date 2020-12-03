R&R: Hickory Farms, Corner Burger, Ayven Avenue Boutique

Hickory FarmsYour favorite little cheese and sausage stand has moved from the River Ridge mall to the Graves Mill Shopping Center this holiday.

Hickory Farms, which sells cheeses, summer sausage, crackers, mustard and other favorites has traditionally been located inside the mall but now can be found in its own brick-and-mortar location until Christmas.

This is the perfect one-stop-shop for your holiday party, so make sure to grab those gourmet food baskets, cheese plates and popcorn.

Where to find it: 18013 Forest Rd.

Corner BurgerWhat most would remember as a burger joint in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Forest is now a food truck and it’s serving up farm-to-table beef patties with all the fixins’.

The new food truck menu has all your favorite combos like goat cheese and fig jam, fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese and bacon and barbecue sauce.

Additionally Corner Burger is offering salads, chicken sandwiches and french fries.

So head on over to catch what you’ve been missing.

Where to find it: 1208 Perrowville Road daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.