R&R: Hill City Eats, My Dog Duke's Diner, Avenue Foods

Hill City Eats

Lynchburg sure does love its food truck community and new in town is this one offering up favorites like burgers, wings, pulled pork sandwiches, fries and hot dogs.

A group of three guys recently opened the Hill City Eats food truck and they’ve already booked themselves at local breweries’ weekend events.

To spot their truck, look for the trailer with cartoon pigs wearing chef aprons on it!

• Where to find it: Hill City Eats on Facebook

My Dog Duke’s Diner

After closing for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown’s favorite breakfast diner has finally reopened.

The diner decided to close up shop to keep their staff and guests safe back in March, but has announced it would reopen on Oct. 7.

Guests now have the choice of dining in at a table for brunch or can order online on the diner’s website for curbside pickup or delivery.

We know foodies are looking forward to sinking their teeth back into some chicken and waffles.

• Where to find it: 1007 Commerce St.