R&R: Hill City Eats, My Dog Duke's Diner, Avenue Foods

Hill City Eats
Lynchburg sure does love its food truck community and new in town is this one offering up favorites like burgers, wings, pulled pork sandwiches, fries and hot dogs.
A group of three guys recently opened the Hill City Eats food truck and they’ve already booked themselves at local breweries’ weekend events.
To spot their truck, look for the trailer with cartoon pigs wearing chef aprons on it!
• Where to find it: Hill City Eats on Facebook
My Dog Duke’s Diner
After closing for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown’s favorite breakfast diner has finally reopened.
The diner decided to close up shop to keep their staff and guests safe back in March, but has announced it would reopen on Oct. 7.
Guests now have the choice of dining in at a table for brunch or can order online on the diner’s website for curbside pickup or delivery.
We know foodies are looking forward to sinking their teeth back into some chicken and waffles.
• Where to find it: 1007 Commerce St.
Avenue Foods
This catering company has announced it will be moving from its location at 2492 Rivermont Ave. to the former Blue Marlin Seafood Market location.
Avenue Foods was established in 1996 and is owned and operated by three sisters Cissa Willman, Laurie Ward and Carrie McCall.
They handle catering needs for formal elegant parties or dinners to informal corporate picnic events.
• Where to find it: 2223 Bedford Ave.
