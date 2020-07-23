R&R: Joe Bean's, Dog On It, Hack and Hew, Suzy Q

Joe Bean’s

Our favorite little drive-thru coffee shop has announced its seventh location will be open by the end of the year — just in time to order lots of Christmas-flavored coffee.

Not only do they sell hot coffee in a flash you can also find iced coffee, smoothies, hot tea, hot chocolate, as well as breakfast food-to-go, cookies and cinnamon buns. Yes, please!

• Where to find it: 15173 Forest Road (the former Carol’s Place restaurant)

Dog On ItSummer just isn’t complete without a hot dog in hand.

Since our beloved Hillcats won’t be able to play this year, head over to this new food truck that not only offers hot dogs but also burgers, wings and barbecue sandwiches.

• Where to find it: 22022 Timberlake Road

Hack and HewJoining Roanoke and Danville, Lynchburg now has its own axe-throwing venue.

What better way to escape the real world than to (safely!) throw a bunch of axes at a wall? Can you say “testosterone?”