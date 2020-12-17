R&R: Liam & Pierre Wings, Mister Goodies, Outside the Cone

Liam & Pierre Wing Emporium
In the era of COVID-19, people are finding all kinds of creative ways to bring their products to the masses.
The owners behind this new business have found a way to cook up delicious wings out of a “ghost kitchen” in downtown Lynchburg and then have the food sent to customers by way of various online food ordering and delivery platforms such as DoorDash.
Menu items include wings with seven different sauces, chicken sandwiches and house-made chips.
• Where to find it: liamandpierre.com
Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream
OK, this one we’re really excited about. Mister Goodies is a staple around these parts. The closure of the Boonsboro Road location inside the Village Courts Shopping Center earlier this year was one more reason for us to ‘dis 2020.
But fear not! The purveyors of the sinfully sweet have found a new location to start churning more of their homemade, hand-dipped delights off U.S. 221 in Forest.
They are working on renovating the space now and plan to open in spring 2021 — just in time to shed those winter layers and dive into some cold ice cream.
• Where to find it: 11792 Forest Road next to Foster Fuel
Outside the Cone
Speaking of ice cream, this family-owned business in Wyndhurst recently won the best new flavor award from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association with its original flavor “Bee my Honeycomb”.
The flavor is a honeycomb-infused ice cream with pieces of housemade honeycomb candy made with with local raw honey.
Judging this year took place in St. Louis by a panel of culinary experts and foodies.
• Where to find it: 1305 Enterprise Drive
