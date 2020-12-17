 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R&R: Liam & Pierre Wings, Mister Goodies, Outside the Cone

R&R: Liam & Pierre Wings, Mister Goodies, Outside the Cone

{{featured_button_text}}

Liam & Pierre Wing Emporium

In the era of COVID-19, people are finding all kinds of creative ways to bring their products to the masses.

The owners behind this new business have found a way to cook up delicious wings out of a “ghost kitchen” in downtown Lynchburg and then have the food sent to customers by way of various online food ordering and delivery platforms such as DoorDash.

Menu items include wings with seven different sauces, chicken sandwiches and house-made chips.

• Where to find it: liamandpierre.com

Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream

OK, this one we’re really excited about. Mister Goodies is a staple around these parts. The closure of the Boonsboro Road location inside the Village Courts Shopping Center earlier this year was one more reason for us to ‘dis 2020.

But fear not! The purveyors of the sinfully sweet have found a new location to start churning more of their homemade, hand-dipped delights off U.S. 221 in Forest.

They are working on renovating the space now and plan to open in spring 2021 — just in time to shed those winter layers and dive into some cold ice cream.

• Where to find it: 11792 Forest Road next to Foster Fuel

Outside the Cone

Speaking of ice cream, this family-owned business in Wyndhurst recently won the best new flavor award from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association with its original flavor “Bee my Honeycomb”.

The flavor is a honeycomb-infused ice cream with pieces of housemade honeycomb candy made with with local raw honey.

Judging this year took place in St. Louis by a panel of culinary experts and foodies.

• Where to find it: 1305 Enterprise Drive

R&R: Retail and restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Review: Reorienting the crime drama in 'I'm Your Woman'
Entertainment

Review: Reorienting the crime drama in 'I'm Your Woman'

  • Updated

When it's at its best, “I'm Your Woman” feels like you've slipped through a trap door, revealing a hidden pathway in an old genre apparatus. Everything looks familiar — this is a '70s-set crime drama with all the usual trappings of shootouts, safe houses and polyester — but you're seeing it from a different perspective. The camera doesn't stick with the usual characters. It has other interests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert