R&R: Lynchburg Charcuterie, EM, 2 Birds Meal Prep

Lynchburg Charcuterie
Another charcuterie-focused delivery business has opened in Lynchburg, and even the photos of these cheeses and meats are artistically designed.
Lynchburg Charcuterie is owned by Jamie Cooper, who creates artfully designed cheese boards. She said the boards are hand-delivered to clients for small or large events.
“Unwinding on a Friday evening with a spread of delectable snacks and a nice bottle of wine is an experience this pandemic has created a huge demand for,” she said.
Each board is filled with crackers, meats, cheeses, jams, fruit and more to create a collage of snacks.
Cooper said being able to work with customers and coordinate their events with them has been enjoyable for her.
“Charcuterie, by definition, is based on a presentation of meats, but the beauty of charcuterie is that you can make it whatever you want it to be,” she said. “2020 has not been the greatest year for most, and the fact that I get to create beautiful works of food art to share with people they love really makes it so meaningful.”
• Where to find it: Orders can be placed through the Lynchburg Charcuterie Facebook page or via email at LynchburgCharcuterie@yahoo.com.
EMA new specialty and homemade goods store has opened in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.
EM, short for “Extraordinary Merchandise” or “Earth Matters,” is located next to Outdoor Trails.
We love the owner wants to use the store to give back to others. Mitch Diehl, manager of the store, said part of the proceeds from sales will go toward charitable work, pet rescue, suicide prevention and helping homeless children in the city.
“We want to do a lot of good and offer unique stuff,” he said. “We are working with small companies to sell their products.”
He said products will include chocolates, candies, candles made from pure soy wax, kitchen gadgets and assorted teas. We especially cannot wait to sink our teeth into the chocolates.
The merchandise comes from Italy, the United Kingdom and the U.S. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays
• Where to find it: 4925 Boonsboro Road
2 Birds Meal PrepA new healthy meal-prepping business located in Lynchburg has opened and offers affordable, healthy, home-cooked meals delivered to your home.
Ivy Olivier, the chef and owner of 2 Birds Meal Prep, grew up cooking in her mom’s kitchen and continued her experience working in restaurants the last 15 years.
As an avid runner — three marathons! — and a plant-based foods enthusiast, she loves combining her love of nutrition with delicious, comfort food.
Her philosophy is we eat well because we love our bodies, not as a punishment. She promises no boring salads on the menu or anything she personally doesn’t love to eat.
She tries to offer as many plant-based options as possible, because as a vegan she knows how hard it is to find great plant-based prepared foods.
The meal prep service uses all organic ingredients and as much local produce and meat as can be found. It also offers vegan and vegetarian options.
• Where to find it: 2birdsmealprep.com
