R&R: Lynchburg Charcuterie, EM, 2 Birds Meal Prep

Lynchburg Charcuterie

Another charcuterie-focused delivery business has opened in Lynchburg, and even the photos of these cheeses and meats are artistically designed.

Lynchburg Charcuterie is owned by Jamie Cooper, who creates artfully designed cheese boards. She said the boards are hand-delivered to clients for small or large events.

“Unwinding on a Friday evening with a spread of delectable snacks and a nice bottle of wine is an experience this pandemic has created a huge demand for,” she said.

Each board is filled with crackers, meats, cheeses, jams, fruit and more to create a collage of snacks.

Cooper said being able to work with customers and coordinate their events with them has been enjoyable for her.

“Charcuterie, by definition, is based on a presentation of meats, but the beauty of charcuterie is that you can make it whatever you want it to be,” she said. “2020 has not been the greatest year for most, and the fact that I get to create beautiful works of food art to share with people they love really makes it so meaningful.”