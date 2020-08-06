R&R: Mama's Southern Toddies, Holy Heaven Cookie Co., Cherry On Top

Mama’s Southern ToddiesThis new “mom and me” boutique sells clothing for babies and children, including swaddles, pack clips, rattles and more.

Owners Danielle Watts and Haley Collins said they will also begin to carry lactation desserts for breastfeeding moms in the near future.

The two women always had a dream to open a children’s boutique and decided to do it together this year. Danielle, a photographer, hopes to help customers find just the right outfits for their next close-up while Haley is motivated by her girls — 11 months and 5 years old — and her dream of giving them a life without financial worry.

The boutique is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

• Where to find it: 7331 Timberlake Road, Suite 103

Holy Heaven Cookie Co.Looking for your next sweet treat? Well, after you take a bite of these amazing jumbo-stuffed cookies, you may die and go to heaven.

Owner and baker Melissa Dickens was on her way to becoming a teacher when the pandemic stunted her plans.