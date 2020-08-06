R&R: Mama's Southern Toddies, Holy Heaven Cookie Co., Cherry On Top

Mama’s Southern ToddiesThis new “mom and me” boutique sells clothing for babies and children, including swaddles, pack clips, rattles and more.
Owners Danielle Watts and Haley Collins said they will also begin to carry lactation desserts for breastfeeding moms in the near future.
The two women always had a dream to open a children’s boutique and decided to do it together this year. Danielle, a photographer, hopes to help customers find just the right outfits for their next close-up while Haley is motivated by her girls — 11 months and 5 years old — and her dream of giving them a life without financial worry.
The boutique is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
• Where to find it: 7331 Timberlake Road, Suite 103
Holy Heaven Cookie Co.Looking for your next sweet treat? Well, after you take a bite of these amazing jumbo-stuffed cookies, you may die and go to heaven.
Owner and baker Melissa Dickens was on her way to becoming a teacher when the pandemic stunted her plans.
She turned her disappointment into a sweet bakery that sells cookies, filled with different candies, such as king-size Reese’s peanut butter cups or Oreo cream cheese truffle.
Dickens said her plan is to hold a pop-up event, with order pick-up availability, from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at County Smoak at 7423 Timberlake Road. Unsold cookies will be sent to the YWCA and The Lynchburg Daily Bread.
Sink your teeth into that.
• Where to find it: www.holyheavencookieco.com
Cherry On TopThis little new cheesecake business technically started in January but after the coronavirus pandemic hit, owner Michelle Dowell quickly shut down and has reopened this July.
She started baking when she was younger and would bring cakes and cookies to different events. Cheesecakes brought on the most bountiful compliments though and she finally listened to friends and family and started selling them. Lucky us.
Flavors range from vanilla to Reese’s cup to white chocolate raspberry and lemon blueberry and sizes grow from 4 inch, to 6 inch deep dish, to 9 inch.
The business is currently home-based and Dowell is only accepting takeout orders. She said delivery is coming soon, once she hires more help.
National Cheesecake Day was last week, but we think cheesecake should be celebrated all year long.
• Where to find it: To order, call or text (434) 851-1041, message Cherry On Top directly through Facebook or Instagram or visit www.cherryontopcheesecake.com.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
