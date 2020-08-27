R&R: Mellow Mushroom, Sunkissed by Bethany, Luxury Airbrush Tanning, Rookies

Mellow Mushroom

We are so excited Lynchburg will be home to the new funky, art-filled chain pizzeria, Mellow Mushroom in January.

The restaurant is being opened by local partners and will feature craft beer, calzones and creative stone-baked pizzas in the former Auburnlea Farms building.

Construction began last week, and we have our fingers crossed all goes as planned so we can sink our teeth into cheesy pizza ASAP.

• Where to find it: 1220 Greenview Drive

Sunkissed by Bethany, Luxury Airbrush TanningOwner Bethany Parker has been operating out of her own home studio for several years, but is excited to announce she is moving her spray tan bar into a brick-and-mortar location in September.

She said she will focus only on spray tanning and breaking the common misconception if you get a spray tan, you will be orange.

She’s a huge advocate of body positivity and making women of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable getting for a spray tan.

Sounds perfect for when we all have those winter blues and are missing that summer sun in a few months!