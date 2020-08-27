R&R: Mellow Mushroom, Sunkissed by Bethany, Luxury Airbrush Tanning, Rookies

Mellow Mushroom
We are so excited Lynchburg will be home to the new funky, art-filled chain pizzeria, Mellow Mushroom in January.
The restaurant is being opened by local partners and will feature craft beer, calzones and creative stone-baked pizzas in the former Auburnlea Farms building.
Construction began last week, and we have our fingers crossed all goes as planned so we can sink our teeth into cheesy pizza ASAP.
• Where to find it: 1220 Greenview Drive
Sunkissed by Bethany, Luxury Airbrush TanningOwner Bethany Parker has been operating out of her own home studio for several years, but is excited to announce she is moving her spray tan bar into a brick-and-mortar location in September.
She said she will focus only on spray tanning and breaking the common misconception if you get a spray tan, you will be orange.
She’s a huge advocate of body positivity and making women of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable getting for a spray tan.
Sounds perfect for when we all have those winter blues and are missing that summer sun in a few months!
• Where to find it: 7621 Timberlake Road in the Timberlake Station
Rookie’sOur favorite little cookie trailer has given itself a major upgrade.
At the end of July, Rookie’s opened up a brick-and-mortar location right next door to where its little trailer operated in Forest.
Rookie’s is known for its ice cream sandwiches, cookies and milk.
It now has more space to do more of what we love — bake cookies!
• Where to find it: 16145 Forest Road
