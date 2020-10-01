R&R: Peakland Catering, Mountain House Trading Company, Blue Mountain Barrel House

Peakland Catering
Peakland Market & Catering is moving to a new location in early October just one parking lot away.
The catering company will be soon sharing a space with Moose’s Mix at Peakland Crossing, the shopping center that also contains Milano’s Italian Restaurant.
In addition to its daily dinner specials, grab-and-go cooler, and made-to-order catering, it will also offer made-to-order sandwiches!
Many of Moose’s favorite sandwiches will be available, as well as options with chicken salad made fresh daily and pimento cheese.
Where to find it: 4327 Boonsboro Road
Mountain House Trading Company
Mountain House Trading Company is a bringing its passion for bees and pollinators to the Afton area.
Slated to open around mid-October, the gourmet grocery store is “very centric on bees,” according to co-owner Dakota Rhodes. Available for purchase will be honey, wax, seasonal produce, pollinator-specific decor, candles, pollen, mead, beer, coffee, tea and more.
Mountain House will offer tastings of its alcoholic beverages, but staying true to its pollinator-centric roots, the store also will offer tastings on both its liquid and “creamed” honey, which Rhodes said has a similar consistency to peanut butter.
Where to find it: 7852 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton
Blue Mountain Barrel House
The Blue Mountain Barrel House is getting a facelift, with a new restaurant called Smokin’ Barrel and some new menu items to go with it.
For about the past three months, the barrel house has been expanding its tasting room areas both inside and out. In addition to Smokin’ Barrel and the new dining area, operations manager Peter Ramsey said the barrel house is expanding its outdoor patio seating and has created a new stage for live entertainments.
Smokin’ Barrel will serve primarily smoked meats, but with a “gourmet twist,” Ramsey said.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 3.
Where to find it: 495 Cooperative Way in Arrington
