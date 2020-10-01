R&R: Peakland Catering, Mountain House Trading Company, Blue Mountain Barrel House

Peakland Catering

Peakland Market & Catering is moving to a new location in early October just one parking lot away.

The catering company will be soon sharing a space with Moose’s Mix at Peakland Crossing, the shopping center that also contains Milano’s Italian Restaurant.

In addition to its daily dinner specials, grab-and-go cooler, and made-to-order catering, it will also offer made-to-order sandwiches!

Many of Moose’s favorite sandwiches will be available, as well as options with chicken salad made fresh daily and pimento cheese.

Where to find it: 4327 Boonsboro Road

Mountain House Trading Company

Mountain House Trading Company is a bringing its passion for bees and pollinators to the Afton area.

Slated to open around mid-October, the gourmet grocery store is “very centric on bees,” according to co-owner Dakota Rhodes. Available for purchase will be honey, wax, seasonal produce, pollinator-specific decor, candles, pollen, mead, beer, coffee, tea and more.