R&R: S&J's Pitas, Bacon St. Bagels, AR Workshop

S&J’s Pitas & More
This new pita food truck is exactly what we needed!
Selling fresh-made pitas with turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and more, this is the perfect quick stop for a healthy lunch.
We hear they are even thinking of opening up for dinner as well.
In addition to pita pockets, the food truck also sells nachos and hot dogs if you want to splurge on that diet, as well as chef salads.
• Where to find it: 3216 Old Forest Road
Bacon St. BagelsWe’ve been waiting years for this one!
The owners of Rookie’s, a cookie and ice cream shop in Forest, are getting closer to opening a new bagel shop near downtown Lynchburg.
They plan to open up on Friday and offer a 150-gram New York-style bagel that we just know is going to blow our minds.
People are picky about their bagels and we’re hoping the maestros behind the ooey, gooey cookies can deliver on this American classic.
They have been hard at work renovating the former Seaboy Seafood into a cool, trendy and bright breakfast grab-and-go eatery!
Parking will be tight but you’ll be in and out with bagel in hand before you clock in to your 9 to 5.
• Where to find it: 306 Rivermont Ave.
AR Workshop LynchburgComing soon to Wyndhurst is a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom, charming home decor from raw materials.
Join an instructor-led workshop where you can create home decor with friends. Enjoy a girls’ night out, date night, team-building event, bridal shower, birthday party or private event at AR Workshop. You’ll leave with stylish decor you can enjoy for years to come.
The store’s grand opening is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 with food trucks, giveaways, free Christmas ornament make-and-takes, a photo booth and music.
• Where to find it: 1705 Enterprise Drive
