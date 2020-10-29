R&R: S&J's Pitas, Bacon St. Bagels, AR Workshop

S&J’s Pitas & More

This new pita food truck is exactly what we needed!

Selling fresh-made pitas with turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and more, this is the perfect quick stop for a healthy lunch.

We hear they are even thinking of opening up for dinner as well.

In addition to pita pockets, the food truck also sells nachos and hot dogs if you want to splurge on that diet, as well as chef salads.

• Where to find it: 3216 Old Forest Road

Bacon St. BagelsWe’ve been waiting years for this one!

The owners of Rookie’s, a cookie and ice cream shop in Forest, are getting closer to opening a new bagel shop near downtown Lynchburg.

They plan to open up on Friday and offer a 150-gram New York-style bagel that we just know is going to blow our minds.

People are picky about their bagels and we’re hoping the maestros behind the ooey, gooey cookies can deliver on this American classic.

They have been hard at work renovating the former Seaboy Seafood into a cool, trendy and bright breakfast grab-and-go eatery!