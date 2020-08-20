R&R: The Reserve, Waterstone Camper Bar

Reserve

Lynchburg has long been waiting for this new wine bar downtown and it’s finally here.

The Reserve opened on Jefferson Street across from The Water Dog this month and is selling wine by the glass, bottle and flight. The snazzy upscale bar features a fireplace, quaint window seats, leather furniture and patio tables.

Hungry? Grab one of their charcuterie boards lined with cheese, meats and chutney to go along with one of their Virginia wines.

• Where to find it: 1101 Jefferson St.

Waterstone Pizza Camper BarThe pizzeria now has a mini vintage camper bar offering a cool line of canned wines, cocktails, beers and soft drinks along with some salty snacks.

Culinary Director Jason Arbusto said this is perfect for customers waiting on tables or just enjoying the live music.

Check out the new trailer on Aug. 22 when musicians Porch Dogs are scheduled to play from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Where to find it: 1309 Jefferson St.

