R&R: Touchdown Bar & Grill, Marsh Roots Seafood, Dish Daily

Touchdown Bar & Grill

We aren’t sure yet about when this is opening, but we’ve seen a big “Coming Soon” sign hanging from the front of Rendez-Vous at 1125 Main St.

The sign states a new restaurant called Touchdown Bar & Grill will be opening in that location downtown and it will be under new management.

We also aren’t sure of the fate of Rendez-Vous, but we will keep an eye on this new development!

• Where to find it when it opens: 1125 Main St.

Marsh Roots SeafoodThis new local seafood company in Lynchburg sells all seasonal, sustainable, fresh fish from the coast of North Carolina each week at the Lynchburg Community Market.

The company started up in February at the Lynchburg Community Market to meet the demands for good quality seafood in the community.

Oliver Russell, the company’s owner and founder, is a native of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and has spent the past seven years as a Charter Captain out of Morehead City in the southern Outer Banks.