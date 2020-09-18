R&R: Touchdown Bar & Grill, Marsh Roots Seafood, Dish Daily

Touchdown Bar & Grill
We aren’t sure yet about when this is opening, but we’ve seen a big “Coming Soon” sign hanging from the front of Rendez-Vous at 1125 Main St.
The sign states a new restaurant called Touchdown Bar & Grill will be opening in that location downtown and it will be under new management.
We also aren’t sure of the fate of Rendez-Vous, but we will keep an eye on this new development!
• Where to find it when it opens: 1125 Main St.
Marsh Roots SeafoodThis new local seafood company in Lynchburg sells all seasonal, sustainable, fresh fish from the coast of North Carolina each week at the Lynchburg Community Market.
The company started up in February at the Lynchburg Community Market to meet the demands for good quality seafood in the community.
Oliver Russell, the company’s owner and founder, is a native of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and has spent the past seven years as a Charter Captain out of Morehead City in the southern Outer Banks.
Russell grew up on the water and has spent his whole life fishing and surfing out there. His love for the ocean and desire to create a more sustainable way to buy seafood was the reason behind starting his own company!
The menu changes weekly, but includes handpicked lump blue crab meat, Carolina shrimp, Sea Scallops, Yellowfin Tuna, Mahi Mahi, Red Snapper, Speckled Trout, Tilefish, Black Sea Bass, Wahoo and much more.
He buys seafood directly from his network of small family fishhouses and commercial fishermen in North Carolina and brings it back to sell at market each week.
All the fish sold on Saturdays at Lynchburg Community Market and Grandin Village Market in Roanoke are caught just a day or two before and are as fresh as fresh gets.
• Where to find it: Saturdays at the Lynchburg Community Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1219 Main St.
Dish DailyA new macro meal prep service from Dish Small Plates downtown is offering a simple and convenient way to get weekly pickup of pre-portioned, by the pound, family-style meals.
This service is brought to you by the downtown tapas restaurant owned by chef Dave Ellis.
The menu, which will change each week, will include pre-portioned meals, snacks, bulk items and family style meals.
The restaurant said it started the service to work with the busy schedules of families and help them spend less time in the kitchen while remaining goal oriented.
• Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. each Sunday.
