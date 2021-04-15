R&R: Wyndhurst Nutrition, Skyla Jade Studios, Fratelli Italian Kitchen

Wyndhurst Nutrition Need some extra help getting ready for summer and how to fit yummy nutritional meals into your already busy day? This new protein meal replacement store might be just what you need.

Wyndhurst Nutrition plans to open at the end of the month and aims to offer a healthier alternative to fast food through protein meal replacement shakes and loaded energy teas.

The shakes will be between 200 and 250 calories each, with 24 to 27 grams of protein.

The loaded teas are 24 calories, zero sugar, full of vitamins, including vitamin C and B12, and made from green, black and oolong tea. The store will also offer kids teas, specialty drinks and beauty drinks.

Some of the shakes include banana pudding and cheesecake. Tea flavors include pina colada, tropical blast and gummi bear.

Where to find it: 100 Northwynd Circle

Skyla Jade StudiosSkyla Jade has been hosting Pound Fitness cardio drumming classes at The Glass House for the last three years but has just opened her own studio in the former Emerald Stone building.

Jade said the studio is where fitness makes participants stronger together.