R&R: Wyndhurst Nutrition, Skyla Jade Studios, Fratelli Italian Kitchen

Wyndhurst Nutrition Need some extra help getting ready for summer and how to fit yummy nutritional meals into your already busy day? This new protein meal replacement store might be just what you need.
Wyndhurst Nutrition plans to open at the end of the month and aims to offer a healthier alternative to fast food through protein meal replacement shakes and loaded energy teas.
The shakes will be between 200 and 250 calories each, with 24 to 27 grams of protein.
The loaded teas are 24 calories, zero sugar, full of vitamins, including vitamin C and B12, and made from green, black and oolong tea. The store will also offer kids teas, specialty drinks and beauty drinks.
Some of the shakes include banana pudding and cheesecake. Tea flavors include pina colada, tropical blast and gummi bear.
Where to find it: 100 Northwynd Circle
Skyla Jade StudiosSkyla Jade has been hosting Pound Fitness cardio drumming classes at The Glass House for the last three years but has just opened her own studio in the former Emerald Stone building.
Jade said the studio is where fitness makes participants stronger together.
The studio offers five different formats of exercise, including Pound, Refit Revolution, yoga of all levels, step hip-hop and cardio dance funk.
The studio launched last week and open Mondays through Thursdays.
Where to find it: 1001 Jefferson St.
Fratelli Italian KitchenThis highly anticipated new downtown eatery has finally opened.
The cozy Italian and wine restaurant is located within the new Parkview on the Bluff apartments on the Bluffwalk.
The menu includes soups, salads, charcuterie boards, and of course, pizzas and pastas as well as an extensive wine list.
It’s been booked most nights, so make a reservation in advance!
Where to find it: 1200 Commerce St., Suite 200