 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R&R: Wyndhurst Nutrition, Skyla Jade Studios, Fratelli Italian Kitchen
0 comments

R&R: Wyndhurst Nutrition, Skyla Jade Studios, Fratelli Italian Kitchen

  • 0

Wyndhurst Nutrition Need some extra help getting ready for summer and how to fit yummy nutritional meals into your already busy day? This new protein meal replacement store might be just what you need.

Wyndhurst Nutrition plans to open at the end of the month and aims to offer a healthier alternative to fast food through protein meal replacement shakes and loaded energy teas.

The shakes will be between 200 and 250 calories each, with 24 to 27 grams of protein.

The loaded teas are 24 calories, zero sugar, full of vitamins, including vitamin C and B12, and made from green, black and oolong tea. The store will also offer kids teas, specialty drinks and beauty drinks.

Some of the shakes include banana pudding and cheesecake. Tea flavors include pina colada, tropical blast and gummi bear.

Where to find it: 100 Northwynd Circle

Skyla Jade StudiosSkyla Jade has been hosting Pound Fitness cardio drumming classes at The Glass House for the last three years but has just opened her own studio in the former Emerald Stone building.

Jade said the studio is where fitness makes participants stronger together.

The studio offers five different formats of exercise, including Pound, Refit Revolution, yoga of all levels, step hip-hop and cardio dance funk.

The studio launched last week and open Mondays through Thursdays.

Where to find it: 1001 Jefferson St.

Fratelli Italian KitchenThis highly anticipated new downtown eatery has finally opened.

The cozy Italian and wine restaurant is located within the new Parkview on the Bluff apartments on the Bluffwalk.

The menu includes soups, salads, charcuterie boards, and of course, pizzas and pastas as well as an extensive wine list.

It’s been booked most nights, so make a reservation in advance!

Where to find it: 1200 Commerce St., Suite 200

R&R: Retail and restaurants

Welcome to our Burg feature, R&R, where we intend to keep you up to speed on the latest new places to see and be seen in the Hill City, and probably just a bit beyond. Have you heard of a new place that others will be dying to visit? Get off your duff and email Rachael Smith at rsmith@newsadvance.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert