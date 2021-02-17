Renaissance Theatre Company brings Zoom-based play live to audiences

A unique challenge Jefferson and the rest of the cast rose to meet was learning to perform effectively without being able to see fellow cast members and their actions live on stage.

While on a video call, the cast could see each other’s facial expressions or hand waves and take cues from the motions, feeding off each other. On stage in their own separate spaces looking straight ahead instead of at one another, pretending to be on Zoom, that visual aspect was lost. In-person rehearsals honed in on how actors could tell when a character was waving or trying to speak in their respective Zoom square, making timing and behavior adjustments crucial to deliver a convincing performance.

“We’ve had to get a little creative thinking about how to still be effective when we’re doing it on the stage, versus doing it virtually, or being able to see each other,” Jefferson said. “Maybe, for example, instead of just waving, you’re coughing, or you’re patting your foot, or you’re doing something to still express that you want to say something, or you’re trying to get someone’s attention.”

Valerie Daugherty, a Renaissance Theatre Company board member, actor, and former leader at the now disbanded Appomattox Courthouse Theatre Company directed the play, a year after directing Renaissance Theatre Company’s sold-out performances of M*A*S*H.