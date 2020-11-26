She began by baking lasagna for her city, and now her program spans every U.S. state

The idea for Lasagna Love came about in April when Menn wanted to help people who were unemployed or feared leaving their homes to obtain groceries. One day, she ordered buckets of food at Costco, made about seven lasagna trays and inquired on local Facebook groups whether families needed extra meals. While some people took her up on her offer, others asked if they could assist with cooking. By the end of April, Lasagna Love had about 10 volunteers, whom Menn called "lasagna mamas and papas."

As word about Lasagna Love spread across Facebook, more requests for meals arrived. Menn visited the grocery store daily and cooked between 20 and 30 trays of lasagna each week. She cooked throughout the day, starting the sauce around 6 a.m. She drove around San Diego in her white minivan delivering the meals. She taped the same note on each tray, describing the ingredients and how to reheat the lasagna.

Food has always been a central part of Menn's life. Her first cooking experience when she was 5 or 6 years old didn't go well, as she tried to bake brownies in a metal pan in the microwave. But that didn't halt her desire to cook. She volunteered at bake sales at her local library in Williamstown, Mass. Her mother, Renate Kopynec, was the operations manager at Wild Oats Market, where Menn helped out from the time she was a child.