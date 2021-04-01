Smith Mountain Arts Council launches limited live video series

The nonprofit organization Smith Mountain Arts Council launched its first ever video series in March.
“Visions & Perspectives” is a limited, inaugural monthly series of videos live-streamed via StreamYard on SMAC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel featuring conversations with artists representing a wide spectrum of art forms, from musicians and writers to painters and other visual artists.
“Art comes in many, many forms,” said Karen DeBord, president of SMAC.
Hosted by SMAC members, the videos invite viewers into conversations with local artists who also share demonstrations of their craft, singing or painting on the spot, or giving a reading from an original literary work.
Anne Reynolds, chair of SMAC, said the video series idea was primarily bred by DeBord and Betsy Ashton, an author and the “literary maven” of the organization.
“This time last year, we were having to make hard decisions about canceling so many events, and we were none too happy about that. Of course, as the season went on, we had to get serious about thinking about alternative ways to get the arts out to people,” DeBord said. “Betsy and me and two other people on the SMAC board put our heads together, and we thought, why don’t we just do live interviews?”
The organization had stepped up use of social media since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down in-person activities like coffee house meetings, concerts, choir practice and other traditional events, DeBord explained.
SMAC previously launched a YouTube channel, named “SMAC-Tube”, where it posted videos recorded by various artists in the organization sharing demonstrations of their skills with an online audience, aiming to keep bringing arts to others through a digital platform, a method many artists turned to with stages, galleries and venues closed. The organization’s leadership, like many others, took to Zoom meetings for carrying out business. Eventually, DeBord and Ashton discovered StreamYard.
Somewhat like Zoom, StreamYard is a digital streaming service that can live stream content directly to multiple online platforms, including social media. The program was new to SMAC but easy enough to learn, and it supported live streaming while also recording video sessions.
SMAC members tested the program’s waters with a short promotional video advertising the “Visions & Perspectives” series. Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group employees offered technical expertise in the StreamYard endeavor, Reynolds said. The group’s director of marketing and operation, Heather Snyder, also used her graphic design skills to create flyers for the series.
“It’s much like Zoom, but also a little bit different,” DeBord said of StreamYard. “Everybody’s so used to Zoom, so it was enough alike that it was OK, and people have gotten fairly comfortable with this medium, unfortunately.”
New familiarity with Zoom is not entirely unfortunate, however, Ashton said. The shift to a digital world has allowed SMAC to reach a broader audience beyond its 400 members in the Smith Mountain Lake area, even drawing international audience members over the past year of pandemic shutdowns, something the organization likely would not have achieved were things still operating as normal.
“The fact that we have become so accustomed to using Zoom could be a good thing for us, because we’re reaching people well beyond the arts community at the lake,” Ashton said. “We are seeing people coming in from all over the world for the things that we’re posting. I think this goes well beyond the mission of bringing arts to the lake. Now, we’re looking at bringing arts well beyond the lake.”
SMAC chose an interview format in hopes of offering something fresh to stand out in the midst of surging digital content offered in the arts world.
The livestreamed videos allowed SMAC members and guests to engage with each other and with viewers from the safety of their own spaces.
Lynchburg-area opera singer Adelaide Trombetta was the first guest on the series, streamed March 10, where she spoke with DeBord and performed a bit of live singing.
Author Leah Weiss is the next artist scheduled to appear on “Visions & Perspectives” in an interview hosted by Ashton to air this month, entitled “Lunch with Leah: The Intrigue of Writing.” The video’s date and time will be announced on SMAC’s Facebook page.
May 11 will feature local artist Whitney Brock in a conversation with SMAC board member Marita Cheney beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Videos may be watched on SMAC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The organization hopes to open more in-person, traditional events as soon as safely possible, Reynolds, DeBord, and Ashton said, for nothing can replace in-person human interaction. Still, a future limited video series is not out of the question.
“We want to see how this one goes,” DeBord said, adding the organization has received positive feedback on the series so far.
Ashton concurred.
“I think of it as an occasional series that we can pull out of our back pockets when we want to,” she said.
The SMAC members said they hope audiences everywhere will enjoy the series and receive a lift of spirits through it.
“The arts are, and can continue to be, therapeutic, and people have needed that in this depressing pandemic,” DeBord said.