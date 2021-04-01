Smith Mountain Arts Council launches limited live video series

New familiarity with Zoom is not entirely unfortunate, however, Ashton said. The shift to a digital world has allowed SMAC to reach a broader audience beyond its 400 members in the Smith Mountain Lake area, even drawing international audience members over the past year of pandemic shutdowns, something the organization likely would not have achieved were things still operating as normal.

“The fact that we have become so accustomed to using Zoom could be a good thing for us, because we’re reaching people well beyond the arts community at the lake,” Ashton said. “We are seeing people coming in from all over the world for the things that we’re posting. I think this goes well beyond the mission of bringing arts to the lake. Now, we’re looking at bringing arts well beyond the lake.”

SMAC chose an interview format in hopes of offering something fresh to stand out in the midst of surging digital content offered in the arts world.

The livestreamed videos allowed SMAC members and guests to engage with each other and with viewers from the safety of their own spaces.

Lynchburg-area opera singer Adelaide Trombetta was the first guest on the series, streamed March 10, where she spoke with DeBord and performed a bit of live singing.