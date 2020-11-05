The Academy hosts annual fundraiser live from its historic stage

Alisha Clark, founder of Lynchburg Dance Connection, is prepared to pack as much as possible into her organization’s 10-minute slot. LDC brings together dancers from all over the Lynchburg area, and helps connect dancers to local classes, studios and auditions. Though everyone has a “home studio,” she said LDC facilitates collaborative performances.

Over the years, Clark said the Academy has become a home for LDC, and at last year’s showcase, they had no idea it would be their last performance for more than five months.

Their set will contain a piece from their upcoming May 2021 production of “In the Heights,” as well as a commercial hip-hop performance and a routine from the Kyla Hull Gift of Dance scholarship, which provides dance opportunities free-of-cost to local youth.

“The Academy has become our own, so to be able to be back on our stage is incredible,” she said.

Kershner said community support keeps the Academy afloat, and though things look different right now, the money they raise is what will sustain it for the months ahead.

“It’s going to be really emotional through the night,” Kershner said. “There is something so magical about standing on that stage and looking out on that beautiful theater.”