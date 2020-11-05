The Academy hosts annual fundraiser live from its historic stage

Taylor Rodriguez was forced to cancel upwards of 50 shows after the pandemic struck.
Like so many performers nationwide, this not only slashed his main source of income, but abruptly severed a lifeline — performing in front of live audiences is what so many entertainers rely on, and as the months stretched on, many artists didn’t know when or how they would make their comeback.
This November, the Academy Center of the Arts is holding its first ever live-streamed fundraiser, dubbed Live! from Lynchburg, bringing together about a dozen different performances from a variety of arts and cultural groups in the area.
For many, it will be a homecoming — the first time they have stepped onto a stage since the pandemic struck. With a limited live studio audience, the event will be free to stream and feature live and recorded performances, on-air interviews and theatrical and musical acts.
For Rodriguez, an award-winning 22-year-old Elvis tribute artist, this will be only the third time he has performed since March. Even if it’s a mostly virtual event, he said performing again is triggering nostalgia for mere months ago, though often the pre-pandemic world seems impossibly distant.
“Even though it’s through a virtual audience, I think the energy that night is going to be electrifying,” Rodriguez said.
With a longstanding relationship with the academy, Rodriguez said the wide variety of artists will be a celebration of what the Lynchburg art scene has to offer.
Geoffrey Kershner, the executive director of the Academy, said right now, this is the most important role they can play: providing a platform for local performers.
“They are a huge part of our identity because so much of who we are is a reflection of them,” Kershner said.
Traditionally, the Academy holds its annual fundraising gala in September, but this year the live-streamed showcase is its compromise, along with its “The Academy Is ...” Campaign, which has worked to raise money this fall for necessary operating funding. Following strict health and safety protocols, with performers leaving as soon as their act concludes, Kershner said they are determined to create as close to a “COVID proof” environment as they can get.
The performances are all over the map, he said, from folk and bluegrass, to a quartet symphony orchestra. Viewers will see performances from local dance troupes, spoken word poetry and youth theatre.
A performance from the 434 Drumline, a group of local high school percussionists, will open the night, said Guy Mavinga, box office manager at the Academy and instructor of 434 Drumline, “we get the first three minutes, which is awesome.”
Alisha Clark, founder of Lynchburg Dance Connection, is prepared to pack as much as possible into her organization’s 10-minute slot. LDC brings together dancers from all over the Lynchburg area, and helps connect dancers to local classes, studios and auditions. Though everyone has a “home studio,” she said LDC facilitates collaborative performances.
Over the years, Clark said the Academy has become a home for LDC, and at last year’s showcase, they had no idea it would be their last performance for more than five months.
Their set will contain a piece from their upcoming May 2021 production of “In the Heights,” as well as a commercial hip-hop performance and a routine from the Kyla Hull Gift of Dance scholarship, which provides dance opportunities free-of-cost to local youth.
“The Academy has become our own, so to be able to be back on our stage is incredible,” she said.
Kershner said community support keeps the Academy afloat, and though things look different right now, the money they raise is what will sustain it for the months ahead.
“It’s going to be really emotional through the night,” Kershner said. “There is something so magical about standing on that stage and looking out on that beautiful theater.”
Clark stressed so much of Lynchburg Dance Connection’s mission was to bring together a diverse group of people — be it race, age, style or studio, the differences between the dancers “help us understand each other better,” she said.
The Live! from Lynchburg event has a similar goal, uniting artists across an eclectic mix of genres and mediums. Clark said it’s not every day her dancers will have the opportunity to perform on the same stage and same night as an orchestra, or a theatre company, or a spoken-word act.
”In dance, we combine so many of those components together, so to pick them apart and separate them, that’s how we are going to get better as artists,” she said. “We’re looking side to side, and not just straight ahead.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!