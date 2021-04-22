The Seagull brings a new classic to the Lynchburg theater scene

“We’re trying to continue to flip those gender norms on its head,” Hendrix said of offering women the chance to direct in a professional theater company. Of the gender disparity in theater directors, she added, “I think a lot of it is not necessarily talent, or the ability to do it, but it’s the opportunity to do it. Just opening that door for people.”

A four-act play centering around a small group of artists and other residents at a country estate in late-1800s Russia, “The Seagull” is a story that demonstrates the complexity of human character; explores emotions; examines communication, or lack thereof; and highlights consequences of choices not only to the individual, but to those around them. Characters wrestle with inner desires and conflicts they do not overtly communicate to one another, Mitchell said — often to their detriment.

A mix of comedy and drama, “The Seagull” is perhaps more relatable than ever in many ways, Mitchell noted.

Set in a country estate in Russia, the play’s characters — though physically together in their small social unit — find themselves relatively isolated with a lot of time to be alone with their thoughts.